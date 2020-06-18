Lady Kitty Spencer, niece to Princess Diana, made a style statement in a stunning silk dress as she teased Father's Day gift for Charles Spencer.

Kitty Spencer took to Instagram to share a picture of the watch she picked up for her father from jewellery designer Bvlgari, of which she is an ambassador. "It's Father's Day on Sunday - have you sorted your gift yet? This @bulgari London watch is the perfect present - as you can wear it too! #bvlgarilondon #bvlgari #fathersday," she captioned the pictures.

For the photographs, the model posed in a gorgeous green khaki silk outfit that featured trench-style button details and an open collar. The 29-year-old styled her golden locks in loose waves and accessorised with gold earrings and pendant.

The model has been lately posting several glamourous selfies on her Instagram account. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of herself posing in the bathroom in her silk pyjamas, while requesting her followers to buy from Bvlgari which will use the purchase amount to donate to the COVID-19 emergency fund of charity "Save Children UK."

It was reported earlier this year that Kitty is taking "religious instruction" to convert to Judaism, the faith of her fiance- fashion tycoon Michael Lewis. According to a report in The Sunday Times, the supermodel was often spotted attending synagogue, house of worship for the Jewish community, with her would-be husband in London.

Kitty had said yes to Lewis, chairman of Foschini Group who is 32 years her senior at the age of 61, when he proposed to her before Christmas last year after more than a year of dating. Leola, the first wife of the multi-millionaire with whom he shares three children, had also converted to his faith before marrying him in an orthodox Jewish ceremony back in 1985.

After their marriage, Kitty will be stepmother to three adult children. When asked about her own plans of having children, Kitty had told Mail Online: "I can see myself having children at some point. But I'm only in my 20s. I do have my friends my age who are having children, and they are so, so sweet, but I think everyone should do things in their own time."