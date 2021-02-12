HBO has cast "Game of Thrones" stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal to portray Ellie and Joel in the TV adaptation of Naughty Dog's video game "Last of Us."

The story takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Pascal's Joel is on a mission to smuggle a 14-year-old girl from an oppressive quarantine zone. His job leads them to a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they must learn to defend themselves from the savages that thrive across a pandemic-ravaged America.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey will play the girl Ellie, who lost her parents to the deadly pandemic. She "struggles to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging." She also struggles with the realisation that she holds the key to humankind's survival.

The young star is best known for portraying the fierce Lyanna Mormont in "Game of Thrones." Her character in the show may have led to her casting in "Last of Us." In the video game, Ellie eventually becomes a strong and brave teenager under Joel's guidance. She learns how to fight, fire a gun, and especially kill flesh-eating monsters.

As for Pascal, he only had a minor role in "Game of Thrones" as Oberyn Martell. But it opened up to other opportunities including a lead role in "Narcos" and an appearance in the Disney+ and Lucasfilm series "The Mandalorian." He also portrayed a superhero dad in the Netflix movie "We Can Be Heroes" and as the villain Max Lord in "Wonder Woman 1984."

In "Last of Us," his character is a scavenger and a hardened killer. Joel lost his daughter during a scuffle amid the pandemic. His relationship with Ellie eventually grows into a father-daughter bond.

Pascal tweeted in response to his casting in another HBO show. He thanked Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the game.

"THANK YOU Dr.!!!," he replied to Druckman's tweet which read, "Aaaaand there's the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show!"

"..no matter what, you keep finding something to fight for," he added.

Pascal and Ramsey will join Druckman and "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin who both serve as writers and executive producers of "Last of Us." Russian director Kantemir Balagov ("Beanpole") will direct the pilot episode.