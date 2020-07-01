WWDC 2020 was a big event that presented what Apple had in store for its software ecosystem. Apple Watch users, on the other hand, are finally getting a new feature that will put it on par with other smartwatches. Native sleep tracking is perhaps its biggest addition and is slated to go live with watchOS 7 when the next-generation model debuts a few months from now. Meanwhile, Samsung is getting ready to launch another bunch of hardware which, includes a refresh of its popular wearable platform – the Galaxy Watch 3.

About two weeks ago, supply chain insiders reportedly leaked several technical specifications of the upcoming device. Consumers who held off from the second-generation model – the Galaxy Watch Active 2 – will be glad to see the return of an innovative feature. The rotating bezel control, which was praised by users and tech pundits, is apparently back. Moreover, it should fit most users given that there will be two sizes available: 1.4 inches and 1.2 inches.

Samsung is purportedly slated to host another Unpacked event soon. It is speculated to debut several new devices such as the rumoured Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Watch 3. Apart from the latter's previously leaked details, the latest ones focus more on the operating system and the additional functionalities to come along with it.

According to The Verge, Max Weinbach from XDA-Developers was somehow able to secure an unreleased copy of the wearable's firmware. After some data mining and perhaps testing, users can expect new customisable watch faces and changes to many of its existing apps. The ones indicated include Spotify already preinstalled for units sold in the US, and Outlook instead of Samsung's default email app.

Another notable change supposedly shows a dynamic background for the weather app which will change based on the current conditions. Apart from the major and minor tweaks made to the software, images of the Galaxy Watch 3 were also posted on social media. While the official reveal date is yet to be confirmed, sources pointed out the date displayed by the smartwatch suggest it might be on Wednesday, July 22.