For years now, it is evident that the Apple Watch is the most dominant smartwatch platform in the market. Google's Android Wear OS continues to struggle, while other brands such as Huawei and Samsung have moved on to use their own proprietary operating systems. As the tech industry anticipates a big announcement at the upcoming WWDC20, the South Korean company appears to have something in the pipeline as well. Now, the Galaxy Watch 3 is rumoured to launch next month alongside a new version of the Galaxy Buds.

According to supply chain insiders, Samsung plans to release two models of the Galaxy Watch 3. Much like its previous offerings, it might be marketed for men and women. Android Authority notes that it will be available in two sizes: 45 mm with a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED panel and 41 mm sporting a 1.2-inch round AMOLED display. The first Galaxy Watch likewise introduced 1.3-inch and 1.2-inch variants.

Sources claim the bigger version of the Galaxy Watch 3 will measure 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, while the smaller one clocks in at 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm. Moreover, it seems that Samsung plans to bring back a popular feature for the Galaxy Watch 3. The rotating bezel was what made the original stand out from the rest of its competitors. In fact, consumers complained when the Galaxy Watch Active debuted due to the missing navigation option. However, others reportedly found that it added bulk to the device instead.

Nevertheless, the manufacturer appears to have taken these criticisms in mind and hinted that it might reduce the size this time around. Given that battery life remains an issue among full-featured wearables, users hope that there will be improvements. After all, the Galaxy Watch Active was able to last only two days on a full charge, which was lower than its predecessor which delivered seven to four days depending on usage.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will supposedly carry a 340 mAh and 247 mAh battery capacity for each respective variant. The smartwatch runs on Tizen OS 5.5 with a suite of health and fitness functionalities. These include an integrated GPS, optical heart rate sensor (likely capable of SpO2 monitoring), blood pressure monitoring, and a built-in ECG.