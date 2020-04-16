"Law & Order: SVU" season 21 finale comes in early this time. Falling short of four episodes, NBC's longest-running police procedural will come to an end next week with episode 20. Here is everything we know so far about the final episode of this year.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Law & Order: SVU" season 21 episode 20. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Last month, the coronavirus outbreak led to a gradual shutdown of the Hollywood and television industry. This forced the showrunners to halt production and suspend the plans of the final four incomplete episodes of season 21. Therefore, episode 20 titled 'The Things We Have to Lose' will serve as the season finale.

As per the official synopsis, the finale will see some major developments in important storylines of the series. After a long wait, Carisi starts the trial of Sir Toby Moore. However, things may seem to appear a bit different than anticipated when SVU faces new challenges in regard to their other cases.

"As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases," reads the official description on Spoiler TV.

Once again, joining the leading cast are Carmen Berkeley, Bea Cordelia, Jenna Stern, Grace Narducci, Afi Bijou and Ben Davis as guest stars. Fans are informed that the post is written ahead of the broadcast of penultimate episode "Solving for the Unknowns" scheduled to air this Thursday. Therefore, the information remains scarce.

Nevertheless, "Law & Order: SVU" star Jamie Gray Hyder, who plays the role of detective-in-training Katriona Tamin promised that the season finale will be something to look forward to. Speaking with Daily Mail, Hyder revealed that the final episode of season 21 will "tie up the loose ends."

"Interestingly enough the last episode that we did shoot in full is one that ties up a lot of loose ends from past cases," she said. "So, on its own it kind of has this great little buttoning-up feeling to it. It definitely wasn't the planned finale, but it'll have to do. And I think it will serve that purpose well, Hyder added.

"Law & Order: SVU" season 21 episode 20 airs Friday, April 23 on NBC.