Lea Seydoux may have to cancel her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The French actress reportedly contracted the virus on the set of a new film. Her publicist, Christine Tripicchio, confirmed that she tested positive even though she has been fully vaccinated. She is thankfully asymptomatic and has been self-isolating at her home in Paris for a week.

Seydoux is now waiting for negative results for two consecutive tests to determine if she can safely travel and be at the Cannes Film Festival. She was set to attend the premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" on Monday night. In the romantic comedy, she plays the role of Simone, a prison guard, and the love interest of Benicio del Toro's Moses Rosenthaler.

The 36-year-old actress has other films in competition at the festival. These include Ildiko Enyedi's "The Story of My Wife," Arnaud Desplechin's movie "Deception," "France" by director Bruno Dumont. She is said to be in contention for the best actress award.

Seydoux needs the all-clear to be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival especially given the strict COVID-19 guidelines set in place at the event. According to The Hollywood Reporter, organisers are requiring attendees to present proof of full vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours. Otherwise, they will not be allowed entry. Likewise, festival staffers are required to undergo a test every two days instead of the normal festival employee requirement of every five days.

Francois Desrousseaux, Cannes Film Festival's general secretary, said that there was no COVID-19 cluster at Cannes leading into the festival. RT-PCR tests have also been carried out at a 300 square-meter lab tent near the Palais des Festivals. He said that on average there are three cases per day based on daily testing. Likewise, Thierry Frémaux, artistic director of the festival, said on Saturday that there were zero positive results last week Friday.

As for Seydoux, she could face up to ten days of self-isolation as required by French law for COVID-19 positive individuals. This starts from the onset of symptoms or since the date of positive result for asymptomatic individuls.