The "League of Legends: Wild Rift" patch 3.4c is the last update for 3.4 before the game head into 3.5 by mid-November. The update introduces exciting changes such as the new champion Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, and the very first buff for Malphite in Wild Rift. There are some gameplay changes while other heroes will also get their respective buffs.

The "League of Legends: Wild Rift" patch 3.4c will unleash a new champion on November 4, 2022. Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun is described as an artificially-created monster and a result of various experiments.

"Warwick is a monster who hunts the gray alleys of Zaun," the 3.4c patch notes read. "Transformed by agonizing experiments, his body is fused with an intricate system of chambers and pumps, machinery filling his veins with alchemical rage. Bursting out of the shadows, he preys upon those criminals who terrorize the city's depths. Warwick is drawn to blood, and driven mad by its scent. None who spill it can escape him."

Buffed champions

Malphite – The champion just received his first buff in "LoL Wild Rift." Devs decided to reduce the Granite Shield cooldown from 8s to 8/7/6s (levels 1/5/11) while reducing its requirement 10% to 9% of maximum health.

"Malphite is rock solid for most players, but they've been struggling in higher ranks," devs explained in the LoL patch notes. "So we're giving this rock some extra minerals to boost its Passive's cooldown and Seismic Shard's speed, while also adjusting their general durability to compensate."

Akali – The rogue assassin champion received buffs in two of her stats. Her base health regeneration was increased from 9 to 10 while her health regeneration per level was likewise increased from 0.68 to 0.8.

"Our favorite Rogue Assassin is in a tough spot. A lot of players enjoy picking her up, but she hasn't been able to pick up many wins across the board. We're cautiously buffing her base and scaling health regeneration to help her deal with some of the poke she may face in the earlier stages of the game, to help her reach her satisfying mid-game," devs explained.

Ekko – The champion's Timewinder damage to monsters has been reduced from 120% to 100%. However, the Chronobreak's base damage has been increased from 150/300/450 to 200/350/500.

"Rewinding time and hitting your enemies with Chronobreak can be hard, especially in the early game… you are manipulating time after all. So we're giving a little boost to the reward for accomplishing such a feat. At the same time, jungle Ekko is slightly better than in the Mid Lane, so we're making another adjustment to damage he does to monsters," the game's developers explained.