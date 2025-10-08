For months, the tech world has been brimming with speculation about the next flagship smartphone from OnePlus. We thought we knew what to expect — incremental upgrades, faster chips, maybe a design tweak. However, a surprising set of leaked specifications for the OnePlus 15 has emerged, revealing details that were previously unknown.

Prepare to have your long-held assumptions about the future of OnePlus completely shattered.

The Cat's Fully Out: Core Specs Revealed

More visuals and hardware details for the OnePlus 15 handset have recently surfaced, providing a clearer picture. With the official unveiling expected very soon, the run-up to this product's launch has certainly not been a quiet affair.

The company itself has been heavily promoting its latest flagship across the web, sharing numerous official pictures and even providing a YouTuber with a unit to showcase its abilities in mobile gaming.

The product's secrets are certainly public knowledge now, but this recent wave of information has truly confirmed the extent of the leaks.

6.78" BOE X3 1.5K LTPO display (1–165Hz, 1800 nits, Dolby Vision)

SD 8 Elite Gen 5 | LPDDR5X | UFS 4.1

7300mAh + 120W + 50W wireless

Triple 50MP (LYT-700 + 2×JN5, OIS)

IP69, USB 3.2, NFC, dual speakers, massive haptics



The tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (also known as @TechKard) recently shared a collection of hardware specifications and lifestyle photos on X. Frankly, the photographs are quite secondary right now. We are already familiar with the device's appearance, thanks to the manufacturer's own promotional efforts.

The technical data primarily supports the existing information, yet it includes a couple of intriguing new details. The handset will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 1.5K LTPO screen, boasting a high 165Hz peak refresh rate and up to 1800 nits of brightness, as well as support for Dolby Vision.

Powerhouse Performance: Battery and Charging Unpacked

The device will operate using Qualcomm's confusingly titled new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with undisclosed capacities of LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.1 storage. Powering everything is a massive 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired charging capability, available in China, and 50W wireless charging support.

📱 OnePlus 15 Specs Leaked

Exciting Upgrades Meet Confusing Downgrades



The device also features a triple 50MP camera setup, headlined by a LYT-700 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, plus a pair of Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensors handling the ultra-wide and telephoto functions.

Massive Haptics and Premium Durability

The phone will feature IP69 dust and water resistance, matching the protection offered by the previous OnePlus 13 model. Furthermore, the source highlighted the inclusion of 'massive haptics'.

Given that the vibration on these top-tier phones has always been considered excellent, seeing the precise effect of this upgrade will be genuinely exciting.

Launch Dates and Flagship Pricing Battle

The handset will reportedly be offered in Purple, Titanium, or Black, available across the storage configurations we already detailed, according to Weibo user Lao Chen Air. Its debut in China may happen on 27 October. Meanwhile, industry tips suggest the release across India and the rest of the world will follow in January 2026.

This launch schedule is consistent with the established method for the brand's prior flagship phones, which always see an initial release in China ahead of an international rollout.

The word on the street is that the OnePlus 15 5G will be part of the premium smartphone segment, likely carrying a price tag in India between Rs. 70,000 (£587.94) and Rs. 75,000 (£629.94). This places it in direct rivalry with the flagship devices offered by competitors such as Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi.