The foldable phone market is constantly shifting, and all eyes are on the next big launch from OnePlus. Following the critically acclaimed OnePlus Open, rumours and leaks are already circulating about its successor.

From a potential release window to upgrades in its design, performance, and camera system, we've compiled all the latest information on the highly anticipated OnePlus Open 3 that has surfaced online.

Folds: The OnePlus Open 3 Rumour Mill Kicks Off

The much-anticipated OnePlus Open 3 is expected to deliver substantial upgrades to both power and endurance. The device may feature a large 5500 mAh non-removable battery, a significant increase over its predecessor. This battery is designed to support Super VOOC 80W fast charging.

Regarding core hardware, the device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This flagship-tier silicon is paired with a base configuration rumoured to include 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Consistent with previous models in the flagship line, it is expected that the device will not feature expandable storage support.

The OnePlus Open 3 is expected to operate on the latest available software, with rumours suggesting it will run Android v15 straight out of the box, customised by the Oxygen OS interface. For graphics and processing power, the device is projected to feature the Adreno 830 GPU. The core processing is anticipated to be handled by an octa-core processor with a peak clock speed of 3.2 GHz.

What to Expect from the Open 3's Camera Array

The device boasts a triple 50-megapixel primary camera array on the rear. For the front, there's a potent dual configuration featuring 50MP and 32MP sensors. This entire system is engineered to capture video in both 4K and Full HD (1080p) resolutions, maintaining a smooth 30 frames per second rate. Expected software capabilities include digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch-to-focus.

The device's network capabilities are extensive, including support for 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and Wi-Fi 4. For navigation, it utilises a dual GPS (A-GPS, Glonass). While physical connections are handled solely by the USB Type-C port, a key feature missing is the 3.5mm audio jack. Finally, users can expect dual Nano-SIM card functionality, although an eSIM option is not anticipated.

The display features an 8.2-inch AMOLED panel with a sharp resolution of 1792×1920 pixels and a density of 337 PPI. Its 120Hz refresh rate and punch-hole design are expected to deliver a smooth and immersive visual experience.

No Official Release Date for OnePlus Open 3

The company has not announced or confirmed the release of a OnePlus Open 3, and details about the price tag the purported handset would carry are still scarce. Despite the lack of official confirmation, a report by Bajaj Finserv suggests that the Open 3's price in India starts at Rs. 1,29,999 (£ 1,088.84) for the 12GB/256GB Black and 12GB/256GB Silver versions.

Bajaj Finserv has reportedly priced the OnePlus Open 3 (16GB RAM / 512GB storage variant) at Rs. 1,49,999 (£1256.35), with availability rumoured in Black and Green. However, these figures remain unconfirmed by OnePlus and should be treated as speculation. Stay tuned for the official announcement.

The actual launch price and final configurations could differ substantially from these preliminary vendor listings.