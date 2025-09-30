The OnePlus 15 has been put through its paces before even hitting shelves, with an early performance review stirring up the tech world. At the recent Snapdragon Summit, the yet-to-launch flagship was showcased running Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and YouTuber Geekerwan has already published detailed benchmark results.

If accurate, the handset may deliver multi-core and graphics scores strong enough to eclipse Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, powered by the A19 Pro chip.

Since the phone has not been officially launched, their testing focused solely on its performance and gaming capabilities.

Performance Metrics for OnePlus 15

According to the review, the OnePlus 15 achieved a single-core score of 3,836 and an impressive multi-core result of 12,352. Equipped with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the device's multi-core performance surpasses that of all current Android flagships.

Crucially, it even surpasses the expected results for Apple's A19 and A19 Pro processors, which are set to feature in the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro series. However, when examining single-core performance, the OnePlus 15 lags slightly behind both the A19 (3,849) and the A19 Pro (4,019).

The YouTuber tested the device's graphics performance using 3D Mark's Steel Nomad Light benchmark, achieving a score of 3,143, which once again outpaced the A19 (2,598) and A19 Pro (3,004). However, the handset's graphics scores were surpassed by the recently released MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Despite the considerable excitement surrounding the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, similar to its predecessor, we must await the official launch of devices carrying this new processor in the Indian market.

A force of nature. #OnePlus15 in Sand Storm. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/ML16CSMwvo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 30, 2025

Last year, for example, Livemint reported some Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices, including the iQOO 13, experienced overheating problems that were especially noticeable during benchmark testing. This specific problem, however, did not happen with the OnePlus 13, which used the same chip, probably because the company employed software-based CPU throttling.

OnePlus 15: Key Features and Design Changes

Beyond the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the OnePlus 15 is expected to arrive with a 165Hz display and a completely redesigned look. The company is reportedly replacing the circular camera module on its top-tier phones with a squarish design, a setup already featured on the OnePlus 13s and various Oppo handsets.

OnePlus 15 unboxing video shared officially on Weibo pic.twitter.com/R3DYSBhaE4 — Aman Gupta (@nobugsfound) September 30, 2025

Expected Improvements in OnePlus 15 Battery Life

A Phone Arena report suggests the answer is almost certainly yes. Featuring a rumoured jump to 7,800 mAh from the OnePlus 13's 6,000 mAh, the new handset could contain one of the biggest batteries ever seen in a non-gaming flagship device.

Thanks to the combination of Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (built on a TSMC 3nm process) and high-density silicon-carbon battery chemistry, the device is expected to have enough power for at least two full days of regular use, even utilising its upgraded 165Hz display.

Wireless Charging Capabilities of OnePlus 15

Current leaks confirm 50W wireless charging, a speed significantly faster than that offered by Apple, Samsung, or Google's flagship devices. Nonetheless, due to the larger rumoured battery, the OnePlus 15 could take longer to charge wirelessly than the OnePlus 13, despite both supporting 50W wireless charging.

While no leak has specifically detailed the feature, reverse wireless charging is likely to be included based on its presence in past models. The feature is expected to retain the 10W speed offered in the last two flagship generations, with no reported plans to remove it.

This 10W output is sufficient for easily topping up accessories such as earbuds or a smartwatch.

Outlook: A Flagship Built To Compete With Apple

While the OnePlus 15 hasn't officially launched in China or globally, early reviews suggest it could set a new benchmark in Android performance.

Its combination of cutting-edge silicon, battery innovation, and ultra-fast wireless charging may give it enough firepower to challenge, if not overshadow, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max hype.