A flagship smartphone with incredible endurance and cutting-edge performance is on the way. OnePlus has confirmed its next premium handset, the OnePlus 15, will feature a huge power source and Qualcomm's latest high-end silicon.

OnePlus has unveiled the design of the OnePlus 15 and provided hints about some of its key specifications. Now, nearly all the phone's expected details have surfaced, even though the official launch is still around a month away.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered flagship is expected to feature several improvements over the previous model, along with significant changes to the camera setup following the end of the collaboration with Hasselblad.

OnePlus 15: Leaks, Rumours and the New Era of Performance

The details are from a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by leaker Lao Chen Air (translated automatically from Chinese), which shares information on the screen, cameras, power unit, and other features. However, since some of these specifics have turned out to be incorrect, consider this information with caution.

Beginning with the display, the OnePlus 15 is rumoured to include a 6.78-inch LIPO 2.5D screen, specifically a 1.5K BOE X3 panel. This screen features a confirmed 8T LTPO dynamic refresh rate, ranging from 1 Hz to 165 Hz.

The highest overall brightness is reportedly 1,800 nits, and it will offer HDR10+ support. The device is expected to be powered by a 7,300 mAh cell, which will support 120-watt wired charging and 50-watt cordless charging.

The Camera Specs Re-Write: Leaks vs. Official Confirmation

Regarding the camera setup, the phone was initially expected to have a wide-angle main lens with a 23-millimetre focal length, an LYT-808 sensor, and an f/1.6 aperture alongside OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).

However, OnePlus recently corrected this, confirming the primary sensor actually features a 24-millimetre equivalent focal length and an f/1.8 aperture.

Likewise, for the telephoto camera, the leak cited 3.5x (probably optical magnification) with an 80-millimetre focal length, an f/2.8 aperture, and OIS. OnePlus, however, stated that the OnePlus 15 has an 85-millimetre telephoto lens.

The company has yet to disclose information about the ultrawide camera, leaving the leak as the sole source of data. This leak describes a 0.6x lens with a 15-millimetre focal length and an f/2.0 aperture. OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) was not mentioned for this particular camera.

Also confirmed is that the brand will utilise its DetailMax Engine, which is known as 'Lumo' in its home market of China.

Some of the other specifications rumoured include IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water protection ratings, near-field communication (NFC), an ultrasonic display fingerprint scanner, UFS 4.1 storage, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gigabits per second) port, and a versatile infrared remote sensor.

Rumoured Features and the Missing IR Blaster

A recent video preview showcased the top edge of the phone, but it lacked the infrared (IR) blaster that was present on the OnePlus 13. Therefore, it remains uncertain whether the OnePlus 15 will include this feature.

As the anticipated release date approaches, some of these technical details could be modified. However, based on what we've seen, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a powerful phone, albeit with a few trade-offs in the camera hardware.

Launch Window and Price Forecast

The OnePlus 15 is confirmed for a launch in October 2025 in China, where it will debut alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. A globally rebranded version of the Ace 6 is expected to be released in India as the OnePlus 15R. Hints from official teasers suggest that the Chinese launch date may be 27 October 2025, according to a report by Phone Arena.

The global launch of the OnePlus 15 is typically staggered across different regions. It could follow later, with some reports suggesting a timeframe as early as November 2025 or even January 2026 for a wider release, including India.

The company has not yet provided any official pricing for the OnePlus 15. However, it is widely anticipated that the device will be priced similarly to its predecessor. The OnePlus 13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 69,999 (£585.52). Current estimates place the OnePlus 15's expected price in the range of ₹70,000 (£585.53) to ₹75,000 (£627.35).