The Spanish La Liga has been at the centre of a racism controversy in the past week, but it seems as though the Premier League sadly wants to prove that English football can just be as disgraceful.

On Sunday, just as the final matches of the season were wrapping up, violence broke out at various locations in clashes primarily linked to relegation. Leeds United fans clashed with police while Leicester City fans shockingly turned against each other after both teams, along with Southampton, ended up getting the boot once all the matches wrapped up.

Leeds fans attempt to storm the pitch

Leeds fans were understandably upset after having been thrashed 1-4 by Tottenham in their final match of the season, but that did not justify how some fans attempted to storm the pitch. Several videos taken from the scene showed people throwing punches and grabbing police officers and stadium stewards while trying to break the security wall.

Dozens of security personnel had to link together to prevent the rowdy fans from breaking through and invading the pitch, which would have led to more chaos. Furthermore, the safety of the the players, particularly the visiting team, would clearly have been compromised.

Fans attempted to jump over the advertising boards and push their way through the human barrier created by the stewards and security officers. Eventually, those in charge of Elland Road made the call to use pepper spray in order to deter the increasingly violent individuals.

Police officers and stadium stewards were seen falling to the ground during tussles with fans, and children were caught up in the chaos. It was a terrifying situation for those who may have ended up getting caught in a stampede or getting attacked indiscriminately.

It is still unclear if any arrests were made or if anyone was seriously injured. However, several people were likely hurt after the shocking scenes which were triggered after it was confirmed that Leeds will be playing in the Championship next year.

Tottenham had things under control on the pitch, with captain Harry Kane netting twice. Pedro Porro also contributed a goal while Lucas Moura dealt the final blow with an injury time goal that fired up the home fans even more. Leeds managed only one consolation goal courtesy of Jack Harrison, but it did little to appease the home fans.

Heading into the final matchday, Leeds needed to win against Spurs, but they also needed Everton to lose against Bournemouth. On top of that, they were also depending on Leicester to lose against West Ham.

Unfortunately for them, none of those results went their way, and they will be relegated alongside Southampton and Leicester.

Leicester fans turn on each other

Meanwhile, even though Leicester City managed to win their match against West Ham United 2-1 on Sunday, that did not save them from relegation. They also needed Everton to drop points, but their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth left Leicester in the dust.

The victory was empty and provided little consolation for Leicester fans, who turned against each other in the stands. In some bizarre scenes, the King Power Stadium imploded into a civil war as fans went at each other's throats.

Leicester City fans resort to fighting in the stands after Premier League relegation. The Foxes beat West Ham but couldn't avoid the drop. Dean Smith couldn't avoid being relegated after replacing Brendan Rodgers. Read more at: https://t.co/qnbLfFuIfa — e360hubs football (@e360hub2) May 28, 2023

Manager Dean Smith arrived only a few weeks ago with just eight games to go, but he was unfortunately unable to help the team stay at the top flight. They have now been relegated just seven seasons since they sensationally won the Premier League title back in 2016.

Smith admitted that while playing the last match, he did not want to know what Everton's score was. Instead, he wanted to focus on leading his own team to victory. Unfortunately, the win was not enough. "I'm disappointed for the owner here and the staff and the players. It wasn't to be," he said.

It is still unclear if Smith will stay in charge of Leicester next season when they fight for promotion at the Championship. "It's not a question for now. I'll have to think about it. At the moment it's raw because we've been relegated," he added.