"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" is one of the highly anticipated titles coming to the Nintendo Switch console. Expectations among gamers from the upcoming sequel are pretty high, considering that the original game is considered one of the best Switch games there is.

However, the game's developers remain pretty tight-lipped about the upcoming title. In fact, they have not yet revealed the game's official title yet. Here are some of the things we know about "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" so far.

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' release date

The original expectation was that "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" would be released sometime in 2022. However, Nintendo announced in March 2022 that the title's release would happen by spring of 2023, though the company did not give a specific date yet.

As explained by series producer Eiji Aonuma, the decision to move the game's launch to 2023 is to allow developers to refine the gaming experience into something special. "I have an update to share on the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," he explained, according to Tech Radar. "We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend out development time a bit and change the release to Spring 2023."

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' potential plot details



While Nintendo has been silent about the upcoming game's details, a major plot detail might have been leaked by Pietro Ubaldi, the Italian voice actor for Daruk in the original game. Ubaldi claimed to have voiced Daruk in the upcoming "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" in an interview posted on the Zelda-focused YouTube channel Lega Hyrule. The appearance of Daruk led some to believe that the upcoming game would play with the past, especially with an ancient past event.

The Twili in 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2'

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" trailer appears to suggest that gamers are likely to see more of the Twili in the sequel. For the uninitiated, the Twili are shadow people who tried to take the power of the Triforce.

They invaded Hyrule in the 2006 game. However, it appears that they're not done yet, and these shadow people might be planning something in the sequel.