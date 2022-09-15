Nintendo recently held the Nintendo Direct 2022 presentation on September 13, which featured some of the announcements of the biggest upcoming titles. These include "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which is the sequel to "Breath of the Wild," "Fire Emblem Engage," and "Octopath Traveler 2." We've rounded up below some of the most exciting games revealed during the event.

'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' release date

Perhaps the biggest announcement during the Nintendo Direct is "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which is the sequel to the highly popular "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." A brief gameplay trailer shows an enormous structure floating in the sky, which is used by Link as the starting point to skydive and glide using a wing-like vehicle.

While much of the game is still shrouded in mystery, we now know that the "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" release date will arrive next year. The title will be launched for the Nintendo Switch console on May 12, 2023, or more than six years after the release of the previous game.

'Fire Emblem Engage' release date

"Fire Emblem Engage" is the latest game of the Fire Emblem series, a fantasy tactical role-playing game franchise developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo. After a millennium of peace, the world will face the re-emergence of the Fell Dragon.

Players will lead the charge as a Divine Dragon and summon past Fire Emblem heroes to battle the fearsome foe. The "Fire Emblem Engage" release date is set on January 20, 2023, and for fans who have some money to spare, a Divine Edition that features an art book will be available.

'Octopath Traveler 2' release date

The "Octopath Traveler 2" is an upcoming sequel to the original game "Octopath Traveler," a role-playing video game developed by Square Enix in collaboration with Acquire. The new game will feature eight new characters with intertwining stories and will be set in the land of Solistia.

However, the setting will be more modern compared to the original game as it will feature trains and other technologies. Gamers can play as a Dancer, Warrior, Merchant, Scholar, Thief, Cleric, Hunter, and Apothecary.

The "Octopath Traveler 2" is set for release on February 23, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch console.