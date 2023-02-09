New "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" and "Pikmin 4" trailers were unveiled by Nintendo on Wednesday. The company hosted the 45-minute Nintendo Direct livestream on February 8, 2023, and revealed upcoming games and updates for the Nintendo Switch console.

During the livestream event, Nintendo unveiled the second trailer and new screenshots for "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." The company also announced that the game would be priced at $69.99 (standard edition) upon its release, according to TechCrunch. The game will be released on May 12, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch console.

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Watch the latest trailer to see what Link's latest quest has in store and the evil that awaits him…," Nintendo of America posted on Twitter.

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is expected to be one of the biggest releases this year as hype for the game is at an all-time high. The upcoming title is a sequel to the popular "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and might be the last major release for the Nintendo Switch console for a long time to come.

'Pikmin 4'

"Pikmin 4" is an upcoming game and the newest title of the Pikmin series. It combines real-time strategy and puzzle components in its gameplay, which frequently includes a time-sensitive feature that forces players to acquire resources before dusk.

In "Pikmin 4," players will take the role of a tiny space explorer whose survival depends on the Pikmin. These are half-plant, half-animal species of creatures that are helpful against various threats and obstacles, allowing players to further explore new areas for growing new Pikmin.

The game will also be released for the Nintendo Switch. However, no specific release date has been announced, but the game is expected to launch sometime in 2023.