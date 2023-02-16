"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which has been previously referred to as "Breath of the Wild 2," is set to become one of the biggest game releases this year. Hype for the upcoming action-adventure game developed and published by Nintendo is already at an all-time high, but retailers are further sweetening their deals by offering various discounts and perks.

GameStop's new 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' pre-order deal

With "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" release date arriving in less than three months, a new pre-order deal has been announced by US video game chain GameStop.

Those who pre-purchase "Tears of the Kingdom" via a GameStop physical store will receive a "free exclusive wooden plaque" on top of a copy of the game, according to Nintendolife.com. However, those who pre-ordered online will need to print a copy of their order confirmation and bring it in-store when claiming the freebie.

GameStop's new pre-order deal costs $69.99, just slightly higher than the cost of the game. However, the plaque will only be available starting on May 12, 2023, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" release date. Meanwhile, those who have already pre-ordered any edition of the game via GameStop are also eligible for this offer.

'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' trailer suggests better graphics

The recent "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" wowed fans with Link's new powers and his magical lawnmower. However, more eagled-eyed observers pointed out that the "Breath of the Wild" sequel will feature some graphical improvements compared to the original game.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is set in a vast open-world environment. While it offered gorgeous landscapes, features of the landscape that are farther away lack detail since they are often aren't rendered at all until the player gets closer. "These short draw distances mean even things like foliage can sometimes jarringly pop in and out of a scene as you run around," Kotaku pointed out.

However, a side-by-side comparison by the Looygi Bros YouTube channel shows that the upcoming "Tears of the Kingdom" might contain "noticeably better draw distances, i.e. places far away will look a little bit better." The discovery naturally got fans super excited, and there have been speculations that the devs might have done texture updating on the game.