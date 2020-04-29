"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 10 airs next week and it will see the return of some of the departed souls. The Loom of Fate, the magical device with powers to bring back the dead, becomes the focal point of the next chapter of the series. Here is what happens in the aftermath of the discovery.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 10. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The recently aired "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 9 "Great British Bake Off" featured some important moments in the legends quest for the Loom of Fate. The team of superheroes visited the 1910 boarding house to find the third piece of the mystical device. Here they met Encores and attempted to use them in their search. Before the show came to a close, we witnessed a possible new pairing between Zari and Constantine.

Moving on to "Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 10, the next chapter is titled "Ship Broken" and it will see what happens after the Loom of Fate is activated. According to the official synopsis, everyone is curious to find out how Loom of Fate works but find themselves struggling to decide who they want to bring back. Charlie is trusted with the task to decide who they are bringing back first.

Meanwhile, Sara continues to deal with changes in herself. She enlists Constantine and Ava to help her understand what is going on with her ever since their return. In other interesting storylines of the episode, Rory has a visitor on the ship.

"Everyone is eager to use the Loom of Fate, but the team must decide who they want to bring back first leaving Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a tough choice. Sara (Caity Lotz) struggles to understand what has happened to her and with the help of Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava (Jes Macallan), they try to figure out how to help her. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) has a guest on the ship that he is trying to impress," reads the official description on Spoiler TV.

The promo for episode 10 teases some fun moments and interesting visitors including a dog on the ship.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 10 airs Tuesday, May 5 on The CW.