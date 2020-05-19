"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 13 is scheduled for next week and it is true "Legends" style episode. Fans are going to witness some interesting moments and exciting avatars of their favourite characters as they travel back in television history. Here is everything you need to know about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for 'Legends of Tomorrow' season 5 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Episode thirteenth of the fifth season of The CW series will see the legends become the part of iconic television series in history. The episode titled "The One Where We're Trapped on TV" is an interesting story about legends trying to protect themselves after their adventure with the Chalice and loom of fate goes wrong and puts them in a difficult position with Charlie's evil sisters.

In the next chapter, Charlie tries to rectify the situation and put everything in order. She tries to protect the legends with a clever plan where she sends each and everyone away to a different television show. Unfortunately, things are not going to be as simple as they sound, they are about to get messy.

"After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can't just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system," reads the official synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Meanwhile, TV Line report that these television shows are going to remind us of "Star Trek," "Downtown Abbey," and "Friends." In addition, it is an extra special episode where Arrowverse executive producer Marc Guggenheim will make his directorial debut in the episode.

As per the report, he was truly appreciated by the cast for his extraordinary work as the director. "Legends" star Nick Zano, who plays the role of Nate Heywood described this as one of the "best episodes of the series" and a challenging one.

"That's one of the best episodes of our series! It was also one of the hardest episodes we've ever made. However, it was so much fun. Guggenheim killed it... He made some creative choices that were practical that some people save for editing rooms, [but] he did it on the floor, which was kind of fun and interesting, and it challenged everybody in a very productive way. That episode is phenomenal! I love that episode," Zano said of Guggenheim's work and the episode.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 5 episode 13 airs Tuesday, May 26 on The CW.