After a long hiatus, "Legends of Tomorrow" season 8 returns with its highly-anticipated episodes. One of the most special with a brilliant storyline -- episode 9 is airing next week. Here is everything we know about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Legends of Tomorrow" season 8 episode 9. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The ninth chapter of the fifth season of "Legends of Tomorrow" has an interesting title "The Great British Fake Off," obviously inspired by the legendary British television show "The Great British Bake off." During this hour, the legends find some time to take a break and recover from their latest adventure.

According to the official synopsis for episode 9, Sara and Charlie will be going through the recovery period after their latest battle when Charlie makes a staggering discovery. He begins to notice some changes in Sara and believes that something is not right about her.

Meanwhile, Constantine and Zari's quest for the Loom still continues. However, their mission comes to a halt when they find themselves entombed in an old boarding house of 1910. And things are about to get creepy when they meet a group of Encores taking shelter in the ancient house. In Arrowverse, Encores are departed souls freed from hell, who were resurrected after death.

Elsewhere, Ava, Gary, and Rory will embark on a new journey, details of which remain unknown. And Nate and Charlie are busy staying put with the Waverider.

"With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie(Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider," reads the official synopsis via Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the post was written ahead of the broadcast of "Legends of Tomorrow" season 8 episode 8 airing Tuesday night. Therefore, information remains scarce. However, the promo for episode 9 is expected to be unveiled at the end of the episode. So, stay tuned.

"Legends of Tomorrow" season 8 episode 9 airs Tuesday, April 28 on The CW.