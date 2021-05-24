The final weekend of the Premier League season served up all the drama it had promised. All eyes leading up to the final day were on the battle for the European places. Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool were battling for the final two Champions League places and Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham were going for a place in the Europa Conference League.

Leicester came away as the biggest losers in the race for the Champions League after their loss to Spurs handed Chelsea, who also lost to Aston Villa, fourth place. It's the second season in a row that Brendan Rodgers' side have come unstuck on the final day.

Liverpool claimed third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. It was a remarkable turnaround for Jurgen Klopp's team, who were in eighth place and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Leicester with 10 games remaining.

Rodgers' 2021 FA Cup champions will now join West Ham United in the Europa League next season, a small consolation after occupying a top four spot for almost the entire campaign.

Meanwhile, the race for the Europa Conference League went back and forth between Arsenal and Spurs the entire night. The Gunners needed to win the game to get seventh place, while they needed their north London rivals to lose or draw against Leicester.

Mikel Arteta's side looked comfortable against Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side. They recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory with Nicolas Pepe continuing his rich vein of form to grab a brace.

Spurs, on other other hand, had to come from behind twice before recording a 4-2 victory on the back of a late brace from Gareth Bale. Their win ensured Chelsea a place in the Champions League while making them the inaugural English club in the newly formed Europa Conference League.

Everton were out of the race very early in the night as newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City demolished Carlo Ancelotti's men 5-0. It was a fitting send off to City legend Sergio Aguero, who grabbed two goals in his final appearance for the club.

Football fans across the United Kingdom will now turn their attention towards the Champions League final, which is an all English affair between City and Chelsea. The Blues lost the FA Cup final to Leicester and will be keen to get their hands on a trophy. Pep Guardiola meanwhile, will want to add to the Premier League and League Cup trophies his team have already won this season.