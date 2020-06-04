Lesley-Ann Brandt expressed her frustration at the insensitivity of some Lucifans who keep pestering her with "Lucifer" season 5 release date questions amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

The actress shared her thoughts about the protests happening all over the U.S. and the rest of the world in a series of posts on Twitter. She also expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement by sharing inspirational speeches and messages from influential people. Likewise, she entertained fans' opinions about the movement.

However, she lost her cool when one fan asked her about the release date for "Lucifer" Season 5. The fan wrote "We want Lucifer Season 5" and Brandt replied "And Lucifer fans. Please don't be tone deaf. It's insensitive and annoying."

Other Lucifans agreed that it was insensitive and inappropriate to ask about the Netflix show given the unrest on the streets. One user tweeted, "How can people asking about season 5 in this situation right now there are important things right now." Another wrote, "We run a Lucifer-Fanpage named 'Daily Morningstar' at Facebook. In these hard times, we decided to stop Lucifer-Related stuff, until the situation gets better in America. There are things, much more important than a TV-Show. #BlackLivesMatter."

The fan who asked the question apologised if he made the readers mad and reasoned that he asked for the release date of "Lucifer" season 5 because he wants to "get away from what's happening in the world by having something to watch." He then said that he understands that Black Lives Matter and thought the upcoming season "would help keep people calm" because "Lucifer" is the "best show on Netflix right now."

The fan argued that Brandt got rude with her reply. Another user chimed in and said "shame on her." The user suggested that Brandt's character in "Lucifer" should be killed off the show because she does not care about her fans.

"B***h. Of all f****ng days. F**k off. This isn't about a f****ng tv show!!!" Brandt replied. Co-showrunner Joe Henderson commented on the user's suggestion to kill off Maze, writing "I think we'll put her in more scenes now k thanks."

Clearly, Brandt is not comfortable answering questions about the release date of "Lucifer" Season 5. She pleaded with fans for them to stop asking her about the show in her final tweet. Brandt, as well as the rest of the cast members and even the showrunners, have said many times in the past that they do not know when the show will return to Netflix.