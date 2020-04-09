"Lucifer" Season 5 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride, as Lesley-Ann Brandt tells of one scene that made her weep uncontrollably.

The actress, who reprises her role as the demoness Mazikeen, hinted at what could be a tear-jerking moment in the upcoming season. She did not elaborate on the details but assured Lucifans that it is something they should not miss.

"A scene I actually shot on this season of Lucifer. It was uncontrollable at times," Brandt told Metro UK for its "What I Binge" series, when asked about the last show that made her cry.

"It was just so incredibly hard to do and I know it's one to watch, once we air," she added.

Brandt is not the only cast member who hinted that "Lucifer" Season 5 will be an emotional watch. Aimee Garcia, who plays CIA Ella Lopez, shared that the show will end on a "bittersweet" note. She admitted that she got a little carried away and became emotional when she learned how the series will end.

Garcia advised viewers to prepare "a lot of Kleenexes" because they will cry their eyes out and will have their hearts ripped. Nevertheless, she said the show will end with a bang.

Likewise, the show's writers teased at what could be a heartbreaking Episode 14 in "Lucifer" Season 5 titled "Nothing Lasts Forever." Lucifans have been debating whether this episode has something to do with Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and Lucifer Morningstar's (Tom Ellis) relationship. Deckerstar shippers do not want to see a sad ending for the lovebirds, although Ellis hinted in a previous interview that their story will have a happy ending.

Fans still have a long wait to find out more details about "Lucifer" Season 5. Filming for the final season 5 episode, Episode 16, has been temporarily put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix cancelled production for two weeks although this could take longer depending on where the safety of the cast and crew stands in relation to the pandemic.

The "Lucifer" cast and crew have since stayed home to prevent the spread and lessen the risk of contracting COVID-19. As for Brandt, she has been keeping herself busy with exercise while on lockdown. She and her trainer are hosting daily workouts on Instagram Live to connect with everyone and to encourage them to get fit and healthy.