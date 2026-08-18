Lewis Hamilton has shared new photographs of his holiday with Kim Kardashian in Hawaii, showing the Formula 1 star holding the reality mogul close during a rare public glimpse into their relationship. The images, posted during F1's summer break, capture the pair relaxing on a tropical getaway with their families.

The new pictures show Hamilton and Kardashian enjoying downtime together away from their demanding professional schedules. In one photograph, Hamilton wraps an arm around Kardashian as they pose together, while other images capture the couple on the beach and spending time with relatives.

Lewis and Kim Share Family-Filled Tropical Break

The holiday comes during Formula 1's summer break, giving Hamilton an opportunity to step away from his first season with Ferrari and spend time with Kardashian and their families. His latest social media post offers a look at the couple's time together away from the paddock.

Kardashian also shared her own collection of photographs from the trip, including images of herself and Hamilton walking along the beach, posing for a mirror selfie and spending time in the tropical surroundings.

The SKIMS founder captioned her Instagram post, 'Somewhere over the rainbow', while her photographs showed a mixture of couple moments, family activities, beach scenes and colourful holiday outfits.

The trip was not simply a break for the pair. Kardashian was joined by several members of her family, including her children and sister Khloé Kardashian and her children. Hamilton also brought members of his own family, making the getaway appear to be a broader family holiday rather than a couple-only trip.

Kardashian and Hamilton Make Relationship More Public

The latest photographs mark another stage in the couple's more visible relationship. Hamilton and Kardashian were first linked earlier this year after being spotted together on several occasions.

Their relationship drew widespread attention because both are among the world's most recognisable figures in their respective industries.

For months, however, much of the relationship was seen through photographs, appearances and speculation. That shifted as the pair became increasingly comfortable being seen together.

Kardashian attended the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in June, where she supported Hamilton, while the racing driver has also been seen visiting Kardashian during the filming of her acting project 'All's Fair'. Hamilton later acknowledged Kardashian's support during an interview at the Grand Prix.

The couple have also spent time with Kardashian's children. This indicates that Hamilton's relationship with her family has become a regular part of their lives.

Summer Break Offers Hamilton a Chance To Switch Off

For Hamilton, the Hawaii trip comes at an important point in his 2026 season. The seven-time world champion joined Ferrari for the 2026 campaign after leaving Mercedes, making his first year with the Italian team one of the biggest stories in Formula 1.

The summer break provides drivers with a chance to step away from the racing calendar before the championship resumes. Hamilton's holiday photographs indicate that he has been using that time to relax and recharge rather than remaining focused solely on racing.

The timing is also notable for Kardashian, whose professional schedule remains demanding. Between her 'All's Fair' commitments, SKIMS business and family responsibilities, the Hawaii trip appears to have provided time to spend with Hamilton.

Their Relationship Continues To Grow

Read more Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Dating: Inside Their Relationship as F1 Star Meets Kanye West's Kids Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Dating: Inside Their Relationship as F1 Star Meets Kanye West's Kids

The couple's latest photographs have drawn attention online, particularly because Hamilton has often kept his personal relationships relatively private.

Their decision to share more affectionate moments represents a change from his usual approach.

Even so, the Hawaii photographs are carefully chosen glimpses rather than a full picture of their private lives.

The presence of family members throughout the trip also indicates that the relationship includes shared time with their wider families as well as public appearances.

With Hamilton now preparing to return to Formula 1 action and Kardashian continuing her entertainment and business ventures, their schedules will soon become busy again.

For now, the tropical holiday has provided fans with another view of the couple spending time together, with Hamilton's arm around Kardashian among the clearest signs of how comfortable they have become sharing their relationship with the public.