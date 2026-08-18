Lewis Hamilton is reportedly becoming increasingly welcomed by Kim Kardashian's family as the couple's relationship approaches six months, with sources describing the Formula 1 driver as a positive presence in the reality star's life.

Hamilton has spent time with Kardashian's four children during a family trip to Idaho and was later seen celebrating the 29th birthday of her sister, Kylie Jenner. His growing involvement with Kardashian's family comes as reports describe the relationship as increasingly serious.

The pair, who were friends for years before becoming romantically involved, have also become more visible together through family holidays and social media posts. Neither has publicly outlined their long-term plans, but sources close to Kardashian say the relationship has become an established part of her life.

Hamilton Becomes Part of Kardashian Family Life

The clearest signs of the relationship's development have been Hamilton's time with Kardashian's children. The couple spent part of the Fourth of July holiday in Idaho with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, Kardashian's children with former husband Kanye West.

According to reports, a source close to the couple said Hamilton bonded with the children during the trip as they played games and spent time around the lake. A source previously cited by People said Kardashian's decision to have Hamilton around her children reflected the level of trust she had developed in him.

Hamilton has also appeared alongside other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. During Kylie Jenner's 29th birthday celebrations, he was filmed driving her in a yellow-and-black off-road vehicle while Kardashian and her sisters took part in the celebrations. Jenner shared footage of the occasion on Instagram.

The appearance added to reports that Hamilton has been welcomed by Kardashian's family. A source said members of the family liked Hamilton and believed he was a good match for Kardashian. Those comments have not been independently confirmed by the family.

Couple Balance Careers and Time Together

The relationship has developed alongside demanding professional schedules. Kardashian continues to manage her businesses and entertainment commitments, while Hamilton is preparing to return to Formula 1 competition following the summer break.

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The pair have been managing periods apart because of their work, with Hamilton staying at Kardashian's Los Angeles home when his schedule allows. The couple are also said to prefer spending time privately when they are together.

Hamilton has shared occasional glimpses of his summer break on social media, including photographs from time spent away from racing. Kardashian has also posted images from recent holidays, giving followers a limited view of their time together.

Six-Month Romance Becomes More Public

Hamilton and Kardashian have gradually become more open about their relationship after keeping much of their early romance private. Their increased visibility has coincided with reports that the relationship has moved beyond casual dating.

A source described the six-month romance as 'the real deal' and said the pair remained committed despite their busy schedules. The source also said Kardashian's family viewed Hamilton positively.

Hamilton's increasing involvement in Kardashian's family life has become a notable part of the relationship's development. His time with her children and appearances with her sisters have coincided with reports that the couple are becoming more serious, although their long-term plans remain private.