Lewis Hamilton has pressed pause on his Ferrari title charge to play delivery boy in Los Angeles, personally dropping off lunch to girlfriend Kim Kardashian during a photoshoot in the United States summer break.

It was a small errand, but it underlined how the seven-time world champion is spending his mid-season downtime, leaning into boyfriend duty while the championship battle waits for him to return to the grid.

Lewis Hamilton's Delivery Boy Moment During F1 Summer Break

The news came after Hamilton opted to spend the Formula 1 summer break in the US, rather than retreating to Europe or a private training camp, so he could be closer to Kardashian.

The Ferrari driver is coming off a resurgent first half of the 2026 season, yet has chosen to put the championship race with rising talent Kimi Antonelli on the back burner while the sport pauses for its traditional August shutdown.

Hamilton and Kardashian's relationship moved from rumour to reality earlier this year, when the pair were first seen together publicly at the Super Bowl in February. That outing was followed by a string of appearances, from Paris to Coachella, before the couple eventually made their relationship official on social media in June, with Kardashian sharing photos of the two together.

Hamilton has spoken sparingly about his private life, but he has acknowledged Kardashian's presence and support as he chases an eighth drivers' title with Ferrari.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, Kardashian was filmed in the paddock and in the grandstands as Hamilton finished second and blew her a kiss from the podium, a moment widely shared online and seen as their most public display of affection so far.

Delivery Boy Moment Shows How Couple is Using F1 Summer Break

Lewis Hamilton was spotted in Los Angeles arriving at Kardashian's photoshoot with food, reportedly lunch, and sticking around to spend time with her while she worked.

Given how long and tightly scheduled fashion and beauty shoots can be, Hamilton's choice to run the errand himself rather than delegate it to an assistant, and then stay on set, is being read by fans as a quietly affectionate move, not just cute social media stuff.

The couple have steadily woven their personal lives together around the F1 calendar. Kardashian has travelled to several races this season, including Monaco, and has appeared trackside in Ferrari red as Hamilton's campaign with the Italian team gathers pace.

Social clips from race weekends show her filming his podium moments, while Hamilton has been seen responding with glances and gestures towards the grandstand, behaviour that has fed the online fascination with their relationship.

One would imagine that fitting in time together has been mad difficult, given Hamilton's relentless race and simulator schedule and Kardashian's own business, television and beauty empire.

Lewis Hamilton is spotted bringing lunch to set for Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ShUWZTNH1F — 21 (@21metgala) August 5, 2026

So the summer break has functioned not just as a reset for Hamilton's title ambitions, but as a window for the pair to spend consecutive days in the same city, away from the usual long-haul flights and back-to-back commitments.

Ferrari's campaign has been demanding. Hamilton has had to adapt to a new team environment, new car and new expectations, with every race weekend scrutinised as he hunts that elusive eighth crown.

Team personnel have repeatedly talked about how intense the season has felt, and Hamilton himself has described the need to return stronger after the summer pause, which makes this stretch of rest, family time and, yes, food runs in Los Angeles particularly valuable.

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Relationship Timeline Runs Alongside Title Chase

It can be recalled that Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for years, but only began exploring a romantic relationship in early 2026, according to sources close to the pair.

After their Super Bowl outing in Santa Clara, reports described a 'romantic' meetup in Paris and later trips to the Cotswolds and Tokyo, before Kardashian ultimately hard-launched the relationship on Instagram at the start of June.

Since then, the two have appeared together at high-profile events and spent holidays in the US, building a public narrative that runs parallel to Hamilton's on-track comeback with Ferrari.

Entertainment outlets have quoted insiders saying Hamilton is 'serious' about Kardashian and sees a future with her, while Kardashian reportedly feels she has met someone who is her equal, though these comments remain second-hand and unverified.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has given a detailed public interview spelling out the precise status of their relationship. Hamilton has, however, thanked Kardashian for her encouragement, and described her presence in Monaco as 'incredible,' while Kardashian's posts and stories have done most of the talking, from lake getaways to paddock snapshots.

Perhaps the clearest snapshot came in Monaco, where Hamilton finished P2 and celebrated on the rostrum, acknowledging Kardashian's camera in the crowd with a kiss and a wave.

That podium, combined with their later Instagram posts from holidays and events, helped cement the idea that this was not just friends-with-benefits gossip, but a steady relationship unfolding in public, even if both parties still choose their words carefully in front of microphones.

For them to be able to dial down the travelling circus for a few weeks and simply exist in the same city, even when one is stuck on set and the other is turning up as an impromptu delivery driver, seems to be part of how they are trying to make the whole thing work.

Those close to Hamilton have long stressed how much he values a tight circle of family and friends, so sharing this mid-season breathing space with Kardashian fits the picture of a driver seeking balance as well as trophies.

On top of that, this break is going to be crucial for Hamilton to reset after a taxing opening half of the year with Ferrari, mentally and physically, before the Dutch Grand Prix marks his return later this month.

He is staring at a significant points gap to close if he is to claim that eighth world title, yet for now, in a quiet corner of Los Angeles, the immediate priority seems to be something much simpler, like getting lunch to the right studio at the right time.