Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's growing relationship is back in the spotlight, and this time the focus is not only on the couple's public displays of affection but also on the Formula One star's developing bond with Kardashian's four children.

Lewis Hamilton's Bond With Kim Kardashian's Children In The Spotlight After Monaco Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion recently sparked excitement among fans during the Monaco Grand Prix when he blew a kiss toward Kardashian after securing a second-place finish for Ferrari. Kardashian, who was watching from the paddock, was seen smiling and filming the moment on her phone as Hamilton celebrated on the podium.

Lewis Hamilton blowing a kiss to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, from the podium in Monaco 🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/Vvtf62Ip8e — Abby baby 🦋🇧🇷🇦🇷🇪🇸 (@_babygirlabby) June 8, 2026

While the romantic gesture quickly gained traction online, insiders say the relationship has become more serious away from the cameras, particularly because Hamilton has already spent time getting to know Kardashian's children.

Has Lewis Hamilton Met Kim Kardashian's Children?

According to reports, Hamilton recently joined Kardashian and her four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – on a trip to Tokyo, a move that signalled a new stage in the couple's relationship. Sources close to Kardashian said the reality star is typically cautious about introducing new partners to her children and only does so when she feels a high level of trust and confidence in the relationship.

That trust appears to be growing. People familiar with the situation say Kardashian has been pleased with the way Hamilton interacts with her children, viewing the British racing icon as a positive influence in their lives. The fact that the children have already spent time with him has fueled speculation that the relationship is becoming increasingly serious.

Hamilton, who has largely kept his personal life private throughout his Formula One career, recently broke his silence about Kardashian while speaking after the Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver described it as 'amazing' to have her support during the race weekend and praised the people around him for helping him stay focused throughout the season.

Monaco Appearance And A New Phase Of Public Attention

The Monaco race marked Kardashian's first appearance at a Formula One event since romance rumours began circulating earlier this year. The couple first sparked dating speculation in February after being spotted together in Paris before later making their relationship public through social media posts and joint appearances.

Read more Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Secret Kim Kardashian Romance, Reveals She Supports Him Every Day Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Secret Kim Kardashian Romance, Reveals She Supports Him Every Day

Kardashian's presence at Monaco attracted attention from fans and media alike. She was photographed throughout the weekend in the Ferrari garage and paddock area, supporting Hamilton as he battled for a podium finish. The race ended with Hamilton taking second place, giving Ferrari another strong result during the 2026 season.

However, many observers believe the most notable development is not the couple's public appearances but Hamilton's growing connection with Kardashian's family. For Kardashian, who shares her children with former husband Kanye West, introducing a partner to her children has historically been a significant milestone.

With Hamilton already spending time with the youngsters and earning Kardashian's trust, fans are increasingly wondering whether the relationship could become one of the more serious romances either star has experienced in recent years.

For now, neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has publicly discussed his relationship with the children. Still, the combination of family trips, public support at races and increasingly frequent appearances together suggests their relationship is continuing to move forward both on and off the track.