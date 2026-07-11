Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their romance Instagram official in June, but insiders say the reality star has felt 'safe' with the Formula 1 champion for months as their relationship quietly took shape between Los Angeles, London and racetracks around the world.

The pair's so‑called 'hard launch' came after nearly a decade of circling one another in the same celebrity orbit. Long before Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian were a couple, they were red‑carpet acquaintances, photographed together at high‑profile events while both were committed to other partners. That slow burn, friends say, is exactly why this relationship feels different for Kardashian after a messy divorce from Kanye West and a highly public, short‑lived romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

How Lewis Hamilton Became Kim Kardashian's Safe Bet

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first snapped in the same frame back in September 2014, when they both attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards. At the time, Kardashian was still married to West and Hamilton was dating singer Nicole Scherzinger. A few months later, they popped up again at the Balmain Aftershow Dinner in March 2015, a familiar pair in a crowd of A‑listers but, publicly at least, nothing more.

That period also brought Hamilton's name into the Kardashian‑Jenner dating rumour mill in a different way. In September 2015 he was forced to brush off speculation that he was romantically involved with Kendall Jenner, telling reporters they were 'just friends.' It was the kind of gossip that routinely swirls around both families, but it underlines just how long Hamilton has been on the fringes of Kim's world.

The two did not make headlines together again until November 2021, when they reunited at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards. Kardashian, by then separated from West and dating Pete Davidson, posed for photos with Hamilton at the New York event. The British driver later posted a carousel on Instagram featuring Kardashian and several other honourees, writing that it was 'such an honour' to be recognised among them and praising her work with Skims. It read as a polite caption at the time, nothing more, but in hindsight it shows Hamilton paying attention.

Fast forward to New Year's Eve 2025 in Aspen, Colorado, where they both attended Kate Hudson's party. Nothing public emerged from that night, but it set the stage for what followed. By late January 2026, an outlet claimed Kardashian had spent a 'very romantic' night with Hamilton at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, describing meticulous security and a private dinner away from other guests. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly, but the report fuelled the first serious whisper that the friendship had tipped into something else.

From Super Bowl Seats To Lake Powell: A Quiet Romance Goes Public

Things escalated quickly in early February. On 2 February, another report had them dining together at Aqua Kyoto in London before arriving separately at a hotel in Paris. Again, neither commented, but four days later the pair were seen sitting side by side in a luxury suite at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, watching the Super Bowl. For two people acutely aware of how fast the internet can spin a story, this was a fairly loud soft launch.

Hamilton was asked about the rumours while in Bahrain days later and, notably, refused to clarify his status with Kardashian. That silence left space for those around the couple to sketch in the emotional backdrop. A source reported that Kardashian 'feels safe' and 'genuinely enjoys spending time with [Hamilton],' pointing out that they had known each other for years.

'There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years,' the insider said, adding that Hamilton is 'the first guy she's really into in a long time' and that 'she always liked him.' After the very public fallout of her relationship with Davidson, the idea that Kardashian might choose a long‑standing friend who knows the circus and can stay quiet when he needs to is hardly wild.

The source stressed that the mother of four was 'just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes,' noting that her life remained firmly rooted in Los Angeles with her children and work. In other words, no wedding bells, no mad rush, just two extremely busy people testing whether friendship can carry the weight of a romance.

By March, the answer appeared to be yes. On 3 March, both Kardashian and Hamilton shared separate social media posts from Arizona that confirmed they were at Lake Powell at the same time. No selfies together, no captioned declarations, just overlapping scenery and timing. A source said that the pair were 'going strong and really happy' and painted Hamilton as 'head over heels.'

'Those closest to him believe he has finally met his match,' the insider claimed, adding that the driver had 'waited over a decade for his dream girl' and that the couple were committed to making it work despite distance and schedules. Friends reportedly see the strong friendship base as a sign this could be 'endgame' for both, which is a big claim and, like most big claims in celebrity land, impossible to prove right now.

On 16 March, Hamilton took a small but very public step. When Kardashian shared a provocative photoset on Instagram, he dropped a single heart‑eyes emoji in the comments. It was the kind of tiny digital gesture that says a lot, especially from someone usually guarded about his private life.

Later that month they surfaced in Tokyo, travelling with Khloé Kardashian and her children. A source described Hamilton as 'an easygoing guy with great energy' and said the family liked him, stressing that the connection was 'more than just a casual' fling. Hamilton posted a video from the city showing him driving with Kardashian in the passenger seat, a detail that fans, of course, seized on.

April brought more visibility. At Coachella 2026, Kardashian and Hamilton were seen together watching Justin Bieber perform. She later uploaded an Instagram carousel that included her cuddling up to the seven‑time world champion. Days later they were spotted enjoying a two‑hour dinner at Nobu Malibu after a PDA‑heavy outing in the area. By that point, the pretence that this was just a friendship had pretty much evaporated.

Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian Hard‑Launch Their Relationship

On 1 June, Kardashian stopped hinting and started confirming. She posted a biking photo and video on Instagram showing her and Hamilton together, captioned simply, 'Lately.' No need for a novel when the pictures do the work.

Four days later, on 5 June, she was trackside in Monaco to support Hamilton at the Grand Prix. Cameras captured her embracing him before he headed out and then watching from the circuit as he prepared to race. It was classic WAG territory, but the power dynamic here is more interesting than that label suggests, given Kardashian's own global profile.

By 7 June, with the media fully invested, Hamilton finally addressed the relationship directly at a Formula 1 press conference ahead of the Monaco race. Asked about Kardashian's presence, he called it 'amazing' to have her there and praised the 'incredible turnout' of friends and supporters.

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'It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day,' he said. For a man who has navigated scrutiny from paddocks, tabloids and teams for years, it was a quietly revealing line.

After his win in Monaco, the couple were seen celebrating together on a yacht, the kind of glossy image that sells magazines and soft‑launches relationship narratives for a living. Where it all lands is still unknown. Kardashian, by her own camp's account, is not planning ten steps ahead. Hamilton is deep in a season that would exhaust anyone.

For now, the story is simple enough. Two people who have known each other for years finally tried dating, liked it, and decided to stop hiding it. The rest, like most things in their lives, will probably play out in public whether they want it to or not.