Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spent a private weekend getaway at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds during early February 2026. The forty-five-year-old reality television personality and the forty-one-year-old Formula One racing driver sought privacy at the luxury hotel.

Reports of this Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secret UK weekend first emerged via sources speaking to The Sun on 1 February. According to an onlooker, Kardashian arrived with eight suitcases and an enormous Hermès Birkin bag.

The news came after the public figures maintained a friendship spanning over ten years. To recall, they originally met on 2 September 2014 at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, photographed alongside their respective partners. Hamilton was dating Nicole Scherzinger, and Kardashian was married to Kanye West. There were no romantic rumours reported between the pair during the subsequent years.

They attended a Balmain dinner on 5 March 2015 and the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on 1 November 2021. Before the hotel stay, they both attended Kate Hudson's New Year Eve party in Aspen, Colorado. Kardashian wore an all-white turtleneck ensemble, while Hamilton opted for a brown suede two-piece set. They were photographed leaving separately.

Kim Kardashian Enjoys A Secret UK Weekend

On 1 February 2026, The Sun reported that Kardashian and Hamilton were an item. The publication stated they spent a very romantic weekend together in the United Kingdom. During their stay at the Estelle Manor, the outlet reported that the two shared a room and had exclusive use of both the pool and the spa facilities.

A source mentioned they had a couples massage booked and full use of the facilities for just the two of them. The source added they had dinner in a private room in the evening so they did not have other guests around. Following their time in the Cotswolds, the pair travelled to Paris, France, on Monday, 2 February. A source confirmed to People magazine that the French trip was a romantic meetup.

Entertainment Tonight reported the two were taking things slow while seeing each other romantically. A source told the outlet that Kim and Lewis were spending more time together and seeing where things were going. The source added they had been friends for years but were now exploring a romantic relationship.

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New Details About Lewis Hamilton Romance Emerge

By 8 February, Kardashian and Hamilton made their first public appearance together at the 2026 Super Bowl. The duo watched the Seattle Seahawks play the New England Patriots, sitting side by side in VIP seats. A video shared by DeuxMoi showed Kardashian gazing at Hamilton, smiling and laughing at something he said.

Kardashian kept a low profile at the game wearing oversized black aviator sunglasses, choker chain necklaces, and a fluffy black coat. Hamilton wore a black zip-up jacket. This outing marked the first time they were photographed together in a public setting since the dating reports surfaced in the press.

The Couple Spotted During A Tokyo Excursion

In late March, People confirmed Hamilton and Kardashian were taking another vacation together in Tokyo, Japan. The couple was joined by her children Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with West. Her sister Khloé Kardashian also attended the trip with her children, True and Tatum.

A source spoke to People about Hamilton and his integration into the family dynamic. The insider described him as an easygoing guy with great energy, noting that her family likes him and Kim is very into him. The source stated it is more than a casual connection. According to the publication, they see each other as much as possible despite busy careers. It takes a lot to capture her interest, and she is definitely intrigued.

Following this trip, Hamilton posted a video on Instagram showing himself driving a red Ferrari around the city. In the final moment of the clip, Kardashian is sitting in the passenger seat. She looks up to the camera and says, 'That's insane.' On 1 June, Kardashian uploaded a collection of photos and videos captioned lately.

The upload included a selfie of Hamilton and her riding bikes along the West Side Highway in New York City. Hamilton is making a soft smile to the camera while Kardashian has her mouth open after accidentally running into him. She also shared a video capturing the moment she lost control of the bicycle and started screaming.

Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton In Monaco

To support his career, Kardashian attended the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix. She was spotted wearing a sheer black lace tank top and jeans on 6 June. For race day on 7 June, she wore an asymmetrical off-white bodycon dress paired with black heels and deep purple-tinted sunglasses. Kardashian and Hamilton were seen chatting and shared a sweet embrace before the race began.

Following the event, Hamilton spoke about her presence during a press conference. According to NBC Los Angeles, Hamilton told reporters it was amazing to have her come that weekend and have her support. He stated it is amazing to have good people around you supporting you, adding that she does that for him every day.

The following day, DeuxMoi published a photograph of the couple sharing a kiss on a yacht in Monaco. Hamilton then shared race highlights on his Instagram profile, including a Polaroid picture of Kardashian with the caption, 'more from monaco.'

Families Celebrate The Fourth Of July Together

The couple spent the Fourth of July weekend with her family, sharing photographs and videos on Instagram. Kardashian posted a carousel that included a selfie with her daughter Chicago. She also uploaded a picture of her children suited up to go motorbiking, captioning the post about spending summers at the lake with her favourite people.

Hamilton also posted content from the holiday weekend on his social media feed. He shared a video of himself wakeboarding on the lake. After he successfully completes a full rotation on the board, the camera pans to Kardashian cheering him on. Kris Jenner commented on the post by telling him that of course he nailed the move.

The racing driver then posted his own carousel of images featuring him with Kardashian and her children. He also included a short video of Kardashian pushing him into the water. He captioned his post by telling his followers to hold their people close.