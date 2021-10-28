Nico Rosberg has no intention of making any predictions with regards to the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers' Championship with five races remaining in the ongoing campaign. Max Verstappen currently leads Lewis Hamilton by 12 points, and the German is certain that there will be more twists and turns awaiting the two title contenders.

The former Mercedes driver spent five seasons with Hamilton with the Silver Arrows and knows the toll the rivalry takes on a driver. After coming in second best for two seasons, he finally triumphed in the 2016 season, winning his only Drivers' Championship title, before announcing his retirement from the sport.

Rosberg admits that it is easy for him to pick Hamilton in the title battle with Verstappen, but believes at the moment, the Dutchman is a "giant." The Red Bull Racing driver has stepped up a level this season, and shown maturity beyond his years to sustain a strong title fight from the first race of the campaign.

"Normally I would go for Hamilton because of his experience and because he always wins, he is incredibly difficult to beat," Rosberg said, as quoted on Grand Prix 247. "Somehow I think he can still do it, but Max is a giant at the moment."

However, the 2016 world champion was in no mood to pick a winner as he believes there is plenty more to come before the winner is decided at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He feels the level Verstappen and Hamilton have shown this year, is at the highest it has ever been between two title contenders.

"It's going to be very close in the last few races, so much is going to happen," he explained. "I can't estimate how it's going to turn out after Austin. The level is so high, maybe the highest Formula 1 has known between two drivers."

The F1 juggernaut will arrive in Mexico City for the next Grand Prix on Sunday, Nov 7. Verstappen will be favourite going into the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but Hamilton will be eager to cause an upset and reduce the 12-point deficit he currently has.