Six-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton is finally ready to participate in Esports. Reportedly, Hamilton had posted a picture on social media that shows his brand new sim racing setup. The Instagram story has since become unavailable.

It is understood that the prominent British driver will soon take part in a Gran Turismo Esports event.

Meanwhile, the viewership for F1 Esports is at an all-time high, with many professional and retired racers participating in virtual racing events. Hamilton is set to become the latest entrant in the world of virtual competitive racing, albeit not in F1. Apart from Hamilton, his long-time championship rival Sebastian Vettel also revealed that he would be making his Esports debut soon.

The 32-year-old German mentioned that he just got his simulated racing setup ready, which ensures that it would be just a matter of time before we see the Ferrari star participating in virtual races.

Over the last few months, multiple Esports leagues have been organised. Professional racers like Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen have already stepped into the world of virtual racing. Ferrari ace Leclerc has so far dominated the F1 Virtual GPs.

The main objective behind Formula One's decision to start virtual F1 GPs is to fill the gap left by the cancelled races amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, some racers like Vettel and Hamilton are yet to participate in the F1 Virtual GP events.

As Essentially Sports reports, Hamilton is unable to participate in F1 virtual GP because he is currently in a contract with Gran Turismo. He also happens to be their brand ambassador.

Hamilton has been associated with Gran Turismo since 2017, and the game features Lewis as a "maestro" and a mentor. Throughout the game, Hamilton's virtual avatar guides the racers.

In an interview, the 35-year-old British racer said, "I have been playing Gran Turismo since I was a child. So to actually be part of the gameplay design has been an incredible experience."

On the other hand, Verstappen admitted to not being comfortable with the F1 2019 game.

Notably, Verstappen has been participating in numerous Esports tournaments such as "Real Racers Never Quit." However, he never played the F1 Virtual GP based on the F1 2019 game.