Earlier this month, LG started teasing its latest flagship smartphone for 2020. It was rumoured to debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain. However, due to the Wuhan coronavirus health scare, the South Korean company was one of the first exhibitors to drop out of the show. Over the years the brand has been steadily eclipsed by the likes of Samsung, Apple, and Huawei among others. Thus, it needs to offer a competitive product to match its rivals. This is where the V60 ThinQ comes in.

Since MWC 2020 has been officially cancelled by its organisers, smartphone manufacturers have no choice but to host their own live stream broadcasts to showcase the latest products. Previously leaked promotional material hinted that LG's latest handset will be equipped with high-end specifications. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC alongside the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Since most mobile networks have upgraded their systems to support 5G, the LG V60 ThinQ was designed with full compatibility in mind. Nonetheless, the manufacturer did not specify which type it will support. Ars Technica confirms that mmWave – the fastest – is exclusive to Verizon, while the rest uses sub-6 frequency for their services.

With a nearly infinite number of ways to multi-task, the #LGV60ThinQ 5G with #LGDualScreen will transform the way you live, work and play. Coming soon. https://t.co/rLmhtb6CX3 pic.twitter.com/YpE29hp3NI — LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) February 26, 2020

The smartphone flaunts a 6.8-inch P-OLED screen with a 2460 x 1080 display resolution and a 10-megapixel secondary camera set in a water-drop notch. Additionally, a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects it from bumps and scratches. Meanwhile, the rear section of the phone shows what seems like a quad-camera configuration set within a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 panel.

LG lists a 64-megapixel main unit, a 13-megapixel wide-angle, and the final two are 0.3-megapixel Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensors. There are two storage sizes available: 128 GB and 256 GB. Both variants come with an 8 GB RAM. Power is supplied by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which should be more than enough to keep the handset operational for more than a day.

Finally, the LG V60 ThinQ touts an optional Dual Screen case that turns it into something similar to the Microsoft Surface Duo. Since the accessory does not have a built-in battery, users can expect it to draw power from the device, which probably explains the bigger battery capacity. Pricing is yet to be revealed but it should hit retailers in March.