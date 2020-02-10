LG has been largely absent from the smartphone scene for a while now. At CES 2020 last month, the products that were on the show floor were mostly focused on home entertainment. These included TVs, kitchen appliances, speakers, and others, but there were no handsets of note to showcase. Earlier this year the South Korean manufacturer submitted a patent for foldable OLED case but did not specify the handset it will work with. It might possibly be for the V60 ThinQ, which was hinted at in 2019 and slated to be revealed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

In a report published by Giz China, a teaser was supposedly leaked online that sheds some light on the rumoured LG V60 ThinQ. The images were uploaded by renowned tech industry insider Evan Blass (known by his Twitter handle @evleaks). It appears that these are screenshots taken from a promotional video of the upcoming device, which could have been intended for the upcoming expo in Barcelona, Spain.

Among the details highlighted by the teaser are a quad-camera module arranged in a horizontal configuration close to the top section of the LG V60 ThinQ. Then there are the four microphones that show one on the upper frame, one embedded within the main camera array, another on the right of the flash, and the final one inside the speaker grilled at the bottom.

Audio fans will be glad to learn that LG kept the 3.5 mm headphone jack. It can be found beside the USB Type-C port with the speaker grille on the opposite end. The renders were intentionally designed to be transparent to give consumers a preview of what lies underneath the premium shell. This confirms a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which might be more than enough for day or two of heavy usage.

Finally, the LG V60 ThinQ is likely equipped to support 5G telecommunications out of the box. As such, it will probably use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC in tandem with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 for 5G connectivity. The transparent back cover shows a single secondary camera for the front.

In a related report, the company announced that it will withdraw from the MWC 2020 this year amid the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.