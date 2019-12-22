Liam Hemsworth is moving on with model Gabriella Brooks. The "Hunger Games" actor is "happy to be moving on" amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus. The Australian actor's parents were recently pictured greeting Brooks with hugs and smiles.

"Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella," a source tells US Weekly. Gabriella Brooks, 21, was spotted having lunch with Liam Hemsworth, 29, and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia, on December 13.

Daily Mail published pictures of the Australian model with Hemsworth's parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth. "His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him," the insider added.

This comes two months after the actor was pictured making out with "Dynasty" star Maddison Brown during a date night in NYC on October 11. "Liam and Maddison weren't that serious and were mainly having fun together," the source added.

The actor's rebound romances come after his split from Miley Cyrus after almost eight months of marriage. The singer announced their separation in August, a day after she was spotted snuggling with Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlyn Carter. However, things died down between the pair within a month.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus just 11 days after she confirmed their breakup. "He's not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on," the source told at that time.

Cyrus, 27, is now dating Australian singer Cody Simpson. The Grammy nominee poked fun at her short-lived marriage on Instagram this week. She was responding to a proposal from artist Matty Mo.

She threw shade at Hemsworth, who she dated on and off for 10 years. They finally got hitched in December 2018.

"You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d–ks out there ... you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d–k that's not a d–k, you know," Cyrus, who often refers to herself as queer, explained to Simpson. "I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true," she added.