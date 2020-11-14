In spite of endorsing Donald Trump a day before US election, Lil Pump never actually voted in the contest, a report revealed on Friday.

The Miami rapper real name Gazzy Garcia, has never been registered to vote in his home state of Florida, reports The Smoking Gun. The state is a crucial swing state that went for Trump in 2020.

According to Sunshine State voter rolls, Lil Pump has never been registered to vote (he turned 18 in August 2018). Additionally, a supervisor with the Miami-Dade County Elections Department also reported that Garcia is not registered to vote. The official, Robert Rodriguez, said that the county's voter registration records are up-to-date.

To be eligible to vote, the Florida resident had to register by Oct. 5. A day before the election, Lil Pump, who became famous by recording songs on SoundCloud, posted on Instagram photo of himself posing in front of a large Trump flag with four scantily clad women, one of whom appears to be wearing a Hooters outfit.

"MAGA 202020," Pump captioned the photo. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., also posted a photo of herself with the heavily tattooed rapper at a Florida rally for the president. "Thank you for the love Miami!!! Huge shoutout to @lilpump," she wrote.

Lil Pump's endorsement came soon after New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne expressed support for Trump in an Instagram photo. "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," Lil Wayne wrote with the photo.

This is not the first time a public figure has failed to vote after urging others to do so. Thirty years ago, several musicians featured in the inaugural "Rock the Vote" campaign were either not registered or they failed to cast their ballots. In 2000, after campaigning for Al Gore, Ben Affleck did not vote. Besides, Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, and his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, both did not vote in the 2016 general election.