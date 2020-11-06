Lil Pump is following with his endorsement of US President Donald Trump by sporting a MAGA hat and sharing tweets in support of the Republican candidate who has twice prematurely declared his victory in the US Presidential elections 2020.

Lil Pump recently visited the zoo of "Tiger King" star Doc Antle aka Bhagavan Antle wearing Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat. The conservationist took to his Instagram account on Thursday to post pictures of the rapper playing with a bunch of exotic animals at the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina.

In the pictures, the "Gucci Gang" rapper was seen with full-grown tigers and tiger cubs, a chimpanzee, and an elephant. According to a report in TMZ, the 20-year-old got in touch with Antle through "Tiger Kingdom" executive producer Steven Dorn.

Antle told the outlet that Lil Pump who was visiting with some of his friends spent the afternoon chilling with tigers and tiger cubs, riding Bubbles the elephant, and visiting with Angada the chimpanzee. The group then had dinner at the park, and got themselves filmed for the new docuseries, "Tiger Kingdom: More Than a King." Lil Pump shared some pictures from the outing on his Instagram account as well.

Meanwhile, the musician has been reiterating his support for the POTUS through his tweets. As the current tallies show the US election result favouring Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Lil Pump tweeted: "Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected."

Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system. Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8nCmZL9mrf — Lil pump (@lilpump) November 5, 2020

The rapper, real name Gazza Garcia, was the surprise guest at Trump's final campaign rally in Michigan on Monday night. While introducing him to the crowd, the POTUS accidentally called him "Little Pimp," but received huge applause from the rapper.

"Hello everybody, how y'all feeling? I've come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don't forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!" he said. The singer also bashed Joe Biden's plans to increase taxes on wealthy people.

Talking to reporters about why he chose to endorse Trump, the rapper said: "Because Trump is a good man. Trump is the type of person, he says whatever is on his mind, and I love that. I love it."