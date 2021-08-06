Lionel Messi has been forced to accept long-time football rival Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge about taking his talents to a new league after Barcelona's bombshell announcement on Thursday.

The Catalan club confirmed on Thursday that the Argentine superstar will end his Camp Nou stay 21 years after joining the club academy. He has won 35 trophies with Barcelona and is the holder of numerous records not only within the club but in Europe.

Messi and Barcelona had reached an agreement over a new deal but restrictions imposed by La Liga have seen both the player and club's wishes remain unfulfilled. The 34-year-old will now be forced to look for a new home, something Ronaldo wanted Messi to do.

The Portuguese star, who has shared one of the most iconic sporting rivalries with the Argentine magician, has excelled not only in the Spanish league with Real Madrid but has also won trophies with Manchester United in the Premier League and his current club Juventus in the Serie A.

During the 2020-21 season, Ronaldo was asked about his rivalry with Messi and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner hoped that Messi will take his talents to another league in the future. He wanted his Argentine counterpart to "leave his comfort zone" and experience another league, either in Italy or elsewhere.

"I'd like him to come to Italy one day," Cristiano Ronaldo said during the 2020/21 season, as quoted by Marca. "I hope he accepts the challenge of leaving his comfort zone. But if he's happy at Barcelona, then of course I respect that."

Messi had no intention of leaving Barcelona this summer, having agreed a new five-year deal. But the Catalan giants' latest announcement could see Messi leave Spain for the first time in his professional career with France's Paris Saint-Germain being touted as his next destination with England's Manchester City also said to be in the running.