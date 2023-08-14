Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has received a subtle warning from Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin ahead of their Leagues Cup semi-final meeting.

As Messi chases his first silverware with Inter Miami, the Leagues Cup last-four fixture is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Subaru Park. The winner of this game will play either Monterrey or Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19.

Philadelphia not scared to face Messi

Speaking in a pre-match conference, Curtin said that his side "won't be scared but will be brave" when they take on Messi, the "greatest player in the history of the sport."

"We look forward to hosting the greatest player in the history of the sport in our building. I think it will definitely be the loudest Subaru Park will ever be. It's a great match-up. We're talking about the best player of all time coming here in the semi-final, with a trophy on the line, a spot in the Champions League on the line," said Curtin.

'It will be an honour to play against Messi'

After Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer earlier this summer, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side also managed to sign his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Before Messi joined the team, Inter Miami had scored 22 goals in 22 games. Since the Argentinian forward's arrival, Miami has already netted 17 goals in just five games.

The Philadelphia boss also said that once the semi-final gets underway at Subaru Park, it won't matter who his side would be against as his side's focus will only be to play their best game.

"It will be an honor to play against him, but once the whistle blows... I know our guys will give their best. It doesn't matter who comes. If Messi comes. If Sergio Busquets comes. If Jordi Alba comes.

"We just have to play with our style and believe in ourselves. We have to know how to play with a full, noisy pitch, with the fans supporting us from early on. We won't be scared. We will be brave. We know it will be difficult, but we are looking forward to the challenge," said Curtin, who is counting on Philadelphia fans' massive support on Tuesday.

Just minutes after the tickets for the semi-final went on sale Saturday afternoon, tickets were completely sold out.

Jim Curtin pleads for Philadelphia fans not to sell tickets

The Philadelphia head coach also pleaded with the club's fans not to sell their tickets despite the massive demand for it and people willing to pay eye-watering prices.

"So, it's a big game. I know our fans are going to show up. Please don't sell your tickets, no matter how much money they're offering for them, please. We know that we're going to have a packed Subaru Park. It's going to be the number one ticket in the city, for sure. I'm sure some celebrities will be out here in Philly, so I'm excited for it," said Curtin.

Since moving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Inter Miami, Messi has already begun to sweep the US away with his consistently excellent performances. In five games, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight goals, along with an assist as well.

Inter Miami defeated Charlotte FC 4-0 in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup, where Messi netted his side's fourth goal in the 86th minute to seal the game for the hosts.

With eight goals in the Leagues Cup, Messi has become the all-time top scorer in the competition. The previous record was held by Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane with seven goals. The South Africa international scored his seventh goal in the competition against Toluca in the Round of 16 stage, in what was just his fourth appearance in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Messi is now the fourth-leading scorer for Inter Miami despite making just five appearances for the club so far. His tally of eight is the same as teammate Josef Martinez, who has played in 29 games since his move from Atlanta United earlier this year.