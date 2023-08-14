Lionel Messi receives subtle warning from Philadelphia boss ahead of Leagues Cup semi-final meeting
Lionel Messi has so far netted 8 goals in 5 matches for Inter Miami
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has received a subtle warning from Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin ahead of their Leagues Cup semi-final meeting.
As Messi chases his first silverware with Inter Miami, the Leagues Cup last-four fixture is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Subaru Park. The winner of this game will play either Monterrey or Nashville SC in the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 19.
Philadelphia not scared to face Messi
Speaking in a pre-match conference, Curtin said that his side "won't be scared but will be brave" when they take on Messi, the "greatest player in the history of the sport."
"We look forward to hosting the greatest player in the history of the sport in our building. I think it will definitely be the loudest Subaru Park will ever be. It's a great match-up. We're talking about the best player of all time coming here in the semi-final, with a trophy on the line, a spot in the Champions League on the line," said Curtin.
'It will be an honour to play against Messi'
After Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer earlier this summer, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side also managed to sign his former FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Before Messi joined the team, Inter Miami had scored 22 goals in 22 games. Since the Argentinian forward's arrival, Miami has already netted 17 goals in just five games.
The Philadelphia boss also said that once the semi-final gets underway at Subaru Park, it won't matter who his side would be against as his side's focus will only be to play their best game.
"It will be an honor to play against him, but once the whistle blows... I know our guys will give their best. It doesn't matter who comes. If Messi comes. If Sergio Busquets comes. If Jordi Alba comes.
"We just have to play with our style and believe in ourselves. We have to know how to play with a full, noisy pitch, with the fans supporting us from early on. We won't be scared. We will be brave. We know it will be difficult, but we are looking forward to the challenge," said Curtin, who is counting on Philadelphia fans' massive support on Tuesday.
Just minutes after the tickets for the semi-final went on sale Saturday afternoon, tickets were completely sold out.
Jim Curtin pleads for Philadelphia fans not to sell tickets
The Philadelphia head coach also pleaded with the club's fans not to sell their tickets despite the massive demand for it and people willing to pay eye-watering prices.
"So, it's a big game. I know our fans are going to show up. Please don't sell your tickets, no matter how much money they're offering for them, please. We know that we're going to have a packed Subaru Park. It's going to be the number one ticket in the city, for sure. I'm sure some celebrities will be out here in Philly, so I'm excited for it," said Curtin.
Since moving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Inter Miami, Messi has already begun to sweep the US away with his consistently excellent performances. In five games, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored eight goals, along with an assist as well.
Inter Miami defeated Charlotte FC 4-0 in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup, where Messi netted his side's fourth goal in the 86th minute to seal the game for the hosts.
With eight goals in the Leagues Cup, Messi has become the all-time top scorer in the competition. The previous record was held by Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane with seven goals. The South Africa international scored his seventh goal in the competition against Toluca in the Round of 16 stage, in what was just his fourth appearance in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Messi is now the fourth-leading scorer for Inter Miami despite making just five appearances for the club so far. His tally of eight is the same as teammate Josef Martinez, who has played in 29 games since his move from Atlanta United earlier this year.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Elon Musk's X is paying premium subscribers, but there is a catch
-
Ryanair forced to cancel flights to popular European hotspot amid peak summer travel
-
Prince Harry accused of using 'personal tragedies' for money over new Netflix project
-
Taliban's treatment of women is a crime against humanity, says ex-UK PM Gordon Brown
-
Harry Kane fails to win trophy as Bayern get thrashed in Super Cup
-
Death of Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall leads to 500% spike in ALS donations
-
New Covid strain dubbed 'variant of interest' by WHO
-
US refuses to declare soldier who crossed into North Korea a 'prisoner of war'
-
Russia rewrites history schoolbook to praise Ukraine invasion and Putin
-
Portugal travel warning as wildfires approach popular summer hotspot
-
Fossil fuel sites in Australia releasing climate-damaging methane into atmosphere
-
Mbappe transfer news: MLS to pose new threat to Real Madrid