Lionel Messi is determined to break down the language barrier he is facing as he settles into his new club Inter Miami in Florida.

Messi, who spent the majority of his professional life in Spain and France, was never in any need to learn fluent English. This summer, the former FC Barcelona captain made a free switch from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Inter Miami, a club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States. Even though French and Spanish are widely spoken across Florida, there is a certain language barrier for Messi, who has decided how to deal with it.

Leo Messi working hard on communication skills

Recognising the importance of effective communication with his new teammates, Messi is taking English lessons, Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has revealed.

In a recent interview, 28-year-old Taylor admitted that while he is taking Spanish lessons and Messi is learning English, their conversation levels are still not great.

"I'm taking Spanish lessons and he's taking English lessons. Still, the conversation level isn't great, but, on the field, it's different. I feel like football is a language where if you link up with someone, you don't necessarily have to speak the same language - you just play well together. I've heard him say a couple of things in English to me and a couple of players around him, so I think he speaks pretty good English," said Taylor.

Messi has almost never given an interview in English as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been spotted speaking Spanish for the majority of his career. When he joined Inter Miami, fullback DeAndre Yedlin said Messi's English speaking skills are "enough to get by as he talks to everyone."

Rob Taylor: Playing alongside Messi is dream come true for me

The 36-year-old forward made his Inter Miami debut last month during his side's Leagues Cup meeting with Cruz Azul. Messi scored on his debut for Inter Miami as they won 2-1. He and Taylor also put up a stellar show in Inter Miami's 4-1 victory in the Leagues Cup against Atlanta, with both playmakers scoring a brace each. Taylor even assisted Messi's second goal against Atlanta.

After the game, Taylor spoke about playing alongside Messi and how it was a "dream come true" for him.

"I've watched him play all my life at the highest level, and now, to play with him and to be in the same team as him is crazy. It's a dream come true." Taylor told Sky Sports.

"You watch him train and play every day and try and learn from him. His decision-making is unbelievable - I can't see him doing a wrong decision at all during the game or training, so you just want to try and learn. He comes to me and tells me how he wants me positioned in different situations," the young Inter Miami midfielder added.

Jordi Alba joins Messi, Busquets at Inter Miami

Meanwhile, Messi was recently joined by his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba at Inter Miami. The Spanish defender already completed his first training at his new club, alongside familiar faces like Messi and Sergio Busquets. With Messi's arrival, Inter Miami also signed the famous Argentinian head coach Gerardo Tata Martino.

Messi, Alba and Busquets were teammates for more than a decade at Barcelona. Alba joined the Catalan side in 2012 following three years with Valencia in Spain's La Liga.

England legend David Beckham co-owns Inter Miami, who are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS with just 18 points after 22 games played. The Fort Lauderdale side has triumphed in five matches, lost 14, and drawn three.

Inter Miami's next match is on Wednesday and they are set to take on Orlando City. There is a possibility that Alba could make his Inter Miami debut in the said game.