Sadio Mane is set to move from Bayer Munich to Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Al Nassr have agreed to sign Mane from Bayern Munich for £24m on a four-year deal, reported Sky Sports.

Sadio Mane completes medical at Al Nassr

Mane has completed medicals for Al Nassr in Dubai and documents are being prepared. The former Liverpool winger is due to sign a contract with the Saudi Pro League club on Tuesday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sadio Mané completed medical tests in Dubai and becomes new Al Nassr player as deal will be signed later today 🟡🔵



Mane is set to earn more than £34m (€40m) per year tax-free playing for the Riyadh-based club. Meaning the Bayern Munich forward will earn a weekly wage of more than £650,000. That will automatically make the Senegal star one of the highest earners in the Saudi Pro League.

Wages: Mane vs Ronaldo

However, Mane will earn way less than his new teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, who draws in a massive £177m each year from his basic salary at Al Nassr. The 38-year-old veteran earns a whooping £3.4m per week at the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo is not only the highest-paid footballer but also the highest-paid athlete as per Forbes.

In the 12 months leading up to May 1, 2023 (the date by which most sports seasons are concluded), Ronaldo's earnings are estimated to have reached around £107.5 million ($136 million). The former Manchester United forward took the title from his arch-rival Lionel Messi, who was the highest-paid athlete in 2022 with estimated earnings of £103 million ($130 million).

Sadio Mane opens up on Bayern exit

After a successful six-year stint at Liverpool FC, the Senegalese winger joined Bayern Munich in 2022. However, he had a season to forget. He scored 12 goals and six assists in 38 matches in all competitions.

In a recent interview, where Mane confirmed his exit from the Bavarian club, he also admitted that he would have liked to stay on for at least one more season.

"Leaving FC Bayern hurts me. I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future," Mane said.

Sadio Mane's fight with Leroy Sane

Mane fell out of favour after punching teammate Leroy Sane. The incident took place after Bayern Munich's Champions League quarterfinal loss to Manchester City in the first leg.

The new head coach of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, then decided with the club to exclude Mane temporarily from the roster and was also slapped with a hefty fine. The Senegal international was reintegrated before the end of the 2022-23 campaign as Bayern Munich won a consecutive 11th Bundesliga title.

Last week, Mane travelled on Bayern's pre-season tour of Asia but was left out of Saturday's friendly with Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo. "Sadio Mane is in contract talks ahead of a possible transfer and so is not in today's squad," said Bayern.

Bayern Munich paid an initial transfer fee of £27.5m with £7.5m in add-ons as they signed Mane from Liverpool on a three-year deal.

Mane parted ways with the Anfield side having made 269 appearances, scoring 120 goals and 48 assists across competitions after signing from Southampton in 2016. In his six years at Anfield, he won the Premier League, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

The 2018-19 campaign was Mane's best outing as a Red where he ended the season with 26 goals in 50 competitive appearances. He was one of the forces behind Liverpool's Champions League success. The Reds defeated Tottenham in the final to lift their sixth top European trophy.