When Lisa Kistermann founded the sneaker brand Crime London in 2012, the Italian entrepreneur generated both buzz and business instantly, landing over 200 stockists in Europe and an approximately 80 percent sell-through rate in their very first season.

Fast forward today, having navigated a global pandemic and ongoing economic and market uncertainty, Kistermann has solidified Crime London as a global footwear brand, continually expanding its reach and adapting to shifting consumer demands while maintaining a commitment to innovation and quality. Her ability to pivot and grow in challenging times has proven her resilience and strategic vision, ensuring the brand's enduring success and cementing her as a female leader in the sneaker industry.

Crime London has also partnered with iconic Warner Bros Entertainment for a multi-season collaboration, celebrating the studio's 100th anniversary. Founded in 1923, Warner Bros.' iconic legacy and rich heritage have shaped and reflected today's pop culture. Crime London's nostalgic capsule collection pays homage to this legacy, featuring a playful, mischievous design that brings to life all-time favorite cartoons in a fresh and exciting way.

In recent years, Crime London has nurtured relationships with their wholesale partners — and, by extension, the end-consumer — by hosting pop-ups around the world, from La Rinascente in Milan, Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges in London, Isetan in Tokyo, ABC Beirut, and a mono-brand store in Ibiza. These global activations have allowed the brand to maintain a pulse on emerging trends while fostering localized community experiences in each market. From fashion capitals to resort destinations, Crime London's physical presence has played a key role in amplifying its global identity.

As a strong-willed businesswoman, Lisa Kistermann has become as influential for the sneakers she produces as for the events and circles she interacts with. Kistermann's journey is one of passion, determination, and immense contribution to women's empowerment. Through her leadership, she has inspired countless women to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness. She continues to break barriers in a male-dominated industry, not only redefining what it means to be a female founder in fashion, but also using her platform to spotlight other rising creatives and entrepreneurs. Her presence at major fashion weeks, cultural festivals, and entrepreneurial forums reflects a growing movement that blends commerce with purpose, creativity with impact.

As the brand evolves, so too does Kistermann's vision — one that champions authenticity, global community, and female-led innovation. Her ability to stay grounded while operating on an international scale positions her as not only a fashion leader, but a cultural force shaping the future of lifestyle and design. With each collection and campaign, she continues to tell a story that transcends product — a story rooted in identity, freedom, and fearless self-expression. In an industry often defined by trends, Lisa Kistermann remains committed to building a legacy.