Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp stated that he would prefer to play their away game against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium, rather than in any neutral venue.

The Reds will travel to Manchester to take on City on July 2. However, as of now, the venue for the game hasn't been finalised.

Manchester City Council's safety advisory group will meet on Thursday to decide where the most awaited game would be played.

BBC reports that the police have requested five games to be played at neutral venues because of safety concerns amidst the novel coronavirus crisis.

In an interview, Klopp said, "I would prefer it is at Manchester, otherwise it would be really difficult to organise it. I don't know how it would be but it would not be in Liverpool so it would mean we both have to go somewhere where we both need a hotel. That is the only issue. I'll wait until the final information is confirmed whether it is Manchester or not. It would be a challenge for both clubs."

Liverpool is standing on the verge of winning their first Premier League title in thirty years. They need five points to clinch the title. On Wednesday, they will take on Crystal Palace.

City, who are sitting second in the table, are 20 points behind Liverpool. The Premier League title defenders will be playing against Chelsea in an away game on Thursday.

One of the matches featuring Liverpool that was originally assigned to a neutral venue was the Merseyside derby against Everton. However, the game was later moved to Goodison Park after the venue was deemed safe following discussions between the police, government, and the Premier League.

This Premier League season has so far been a spectacular one for the Reds. They suffered just one defeat out of the 30 matches they have played, winning 27 of them. At Anfield, they have so far remained unbeaten throughout the season.

Liverpool has outperformed City throughout the ongoing season. If the Reds secure a victory against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, they would have a chance to clinch the league title by beating Manchester City on July 2.

If that happens, it would be poetic justice, given that City had won the last two Premier League titles. In 2018-19, despite losing just one match throughout the season, Liverpool had to stay content with the second spot after finishing one point behind the Sky Blues.