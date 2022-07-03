Mohamed Salah was one of the big names that was being watched during this summer transfer window, after the Liverpool striker initially refused to sign a contract extension with the Premier League side. However, it turns out that he was not going to be another Robert Lewandowski, and has successfully managed to come to an agreement with the club before things turned nasty.

Liverpool FC officially confirmed Salah's contract extension despite initial reports that the Egyptian may be on his way out. The club announced a new "long-term" deal, but did not specify the exact length of the contract extension. Media outlets speculate a three year extension, plus a significant salary bump.

In fact, it was the salary issue that was believed to be the centre of the forward's plans to leave. Now, it appears as though he has managed to get the club to agree to his terms. According to Marca, Salah will now be earning 464,000 euros per week, making him one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

As it stands, only PSG forwards Neymar Jr., Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are believed to be earning more.

In the end, after a successful run with the club since his arrival back in 2017, he has proven himself to be an asset that Liverpool could not risk losing especially not on a free transfer next summer.

"I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It's a happy day for everyone," Salah said, as quoted by the club's website. He then said that he is now focused on what comes next for him and the club.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies," he added, recalling their devastating UEFA Champions League and Premier League defeats to Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.

"I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again," he added.

The renewal will be a relief for Liverpool fans, who may have been worried about losing their star striker. Salah initially said that he may be on his way out, but no solid links with other clubs really came to the surface, making it appear as though a renewal under his terms was the plan all along.