Liverpool is back at the top of the Premier League table, putting the club in the driver's seat for their title defence.

A thrilling mid-week match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield culminated in Roberto Firmino's last-minute header. The goal broke the deadlock and gave Liverpool the 2-1 victory.

The match appeared to be headed to a draw, with Mohamed Salah scoring the opening goal after his shot got deflected off Eric Dier and out of Hugo Lloris' reach. However, despite Liverpool's relentless attack, the Spurs managed to find an opening.

Son Heung-min managed to break away from the defensive line and calmly slipped the ball past Liverpool keeper Alisson. Tottenham then created more chances in the second half, with Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane both making threatening efforts.

However, Jose Mourinho's side was unable to create a breakthrough. Liverpool's Roberto Firminho then clinched three points for the defending champions late into stoppage time. He drilled a header past Lloris from a corner by Andrew Robertson.

The Spurs have now ended an impressive run, which stretches all the way back to their only other loss this season in their opening match against Everton. That just goes to prove how competitive the Premier League has been so far this season.

Liverpool has been having a tougher time compared to last season, which saw them bulldozing past the competition. Nevertheless, they are now three points clear on top, and will be looking forward to the chance to extend their lead.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looked very motivated along the sidelines, clearly displaying his desire to return to the top of the table.