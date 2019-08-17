Liverpool keeper Adrian was undoubtedly the hero in the team's UEFA Champions League victory against Chelsea last Wednesday. The new signing saved Tammy Abraham's penalty shot and secured victory for his team. Sadly, an overzealous fan caused a freak accident that might rule the keeper out for tonight's Premier League match against Southampton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his frustration: "I really don't understand it why, in the world of social media where you are all on it, when we were all together a supporter jumped over something, was chased by some security guys, slipped and kicked [Adrian's] ankle. Crazy."

In details shared by the club's official website, Klopp confirmed that Adrian's ankle was swollen and he will have to be checked for fitness before the clash against Southampton. Unfortunately for the team, their first choice keeper, Alisson Becker, is also sidelined due to a knock he picked up last weekend.

Adrian started for Liverpool for the first time in last Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup match, after arriving through the summer transfer window from West Ham United. He had a dream start with the club, when he orchestrated the victory by saving a penalty in the shootout. Sadly, the celebrations were short-lived due to the freak accident.

Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about his chances for tonight's game. "I feel mentally ready and I also hope today with the treatment of the ankle it's going to be much better," he said on Friday.

Adrian also spoke about the incident: "It was a strange, weird situation because we were celebrating between us and one guy jumped from the crowd and started running. I think he slipped in front of us and also the security with him and made me a tackle from the side," he said.

If both Alisson and Adrian are deemed unfit to play, Liverpool will have to dig deeper into their bench. Either new signing Andy Lonergan or youngster Caoimhin Kelleher will have to step up to the plate.