Liverpool FC's Premier League away tie against Leicester City FC on December 26 will now kick-off at 20:00 GMT. The shift in the game's time slot was made to facilitate Amazon's broadcasting abilities.

The American media company is set to broadcast Premier League matches for the first time. They are set to show all the 10 games that are to held between December 26-27 this year. Because of the rescheduled fixture, more games will also be rescheduled eventually.

Spirit of Shankly, a Liverpool fan group, used the term "disdainful" to describe the rescheduling. They claim that transportation problems would befall the fans if the match starts at a later time. In reply to that, Liverpool club authorities said that they will provide free coach transfers for the game.

Manchester City's game has also been rescheduled. The adjustment is expected to cause problems for the players. While Liverpool would get a fair rest period of 68 hours and 30 minutes between their Boxing Day fixture and the home game against the Wolves on December 29, City players won't get much rest.

Pep Guardiola's boys will be facing Sheffield United at home on December 29. Before that, the Sky Blues will get only 46 hours and 15 minutes of rest after their away encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. City on December 27.

Omar Berrada, Manchester City COO said, "We're disappointed that the schedule is so tight for the players over Christmas. It's not ideal to be made to play twice in less than 48 hours because it doesn't give the players time to properly recover."

According to BBC, Berrada also said that the club totally understands that the broadcasting rights holders must be considered before fixing game schedules. However, he also suggested that players' well-being must be prioritised.

City supporters feel that less recovery time might affect the on-pitch performance of the defending champions. Although fans are fuming, organisers are not likely to take their preference into consideration and the new schedule is set to be implemented.

Tottenham FC's home game against Brighton and Manchester United's encounter against Newcastle United were also rescheduled. Both games are to be held on Boxing Day.