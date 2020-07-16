Three weeks ago, Liverpool secured their first Premier League title in 30 years but they are yet to put their hands on the trophy. It is reported that the Reds will finally end the long wait to lift the Premier League trophy during a special ceremony following their match against Chelsea, next Wednesday.

The ceremony will happen on the Kop, which is a famous terrace behind one of the goalposts at Anfield. Established in 1906, the Kop stand was a reward for the club's fans after the Reds clinched their second league championship that year.

Although the iconic stand will witness a long-awaited historic moment, fans won't be able to enter the stadium. Government restrictions are still in place to prevent any further outbreak of the novel coronavirus. However, supporters will be able to watch the ceremony live on their TV sets.

According to BBC, during the ceremony, Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish will hand out medals to the current team members before skipper Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy. Henderson had also lifted last year's UEFA Champions League trophy.

In the process, the 30-year-old midfielder will become the first captain for the Reds since Alan Hansen to claim the league trophy. Hansen was Liverpool's captain during their last Premier League triumph in 1990.

Reportedly, the Reds will receive the trophy while being surrounded by banners that have been designed by fans. These banners are expected to be all around the famous Kop Stand.

It is anticipated that fans might get out on the streets to celebrate their club's success. To prevent that, Liverpool authorities have urged the supporters to stay at their respective homes and celebrate indoors, while keeping an eye on the ceremony that would be aired on televisions.

A Liverpool spokesperson said, "With supporters unable to attend the behind-closed-doors fixture, the historic occasion will involve a unique presentation designed to acknowledge and celebrate Liverpool fans."

When the Reds sealed their league title three weeks ago following Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea, supporters gathered on the streets to celebrate. They lit up flares, shouted the names of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and head coach Jurgen Klopp, and sang Liverpool's anthem. They came out in numbers despite repeated warnings regarding their safety. Even the city's mayor Joe Anderson criticised the fans on that occasion.

Now, it remains to be seen whether similar events take place next week when Liverpool finally officially ends their Premier League drought.