Football pundit and former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has reportedly stated that Liverpool F.C. has a favourable chance of winning the English Premier League this season. His prediction was mainly shaped because of the consistent performance shown by the Reds.

Liverpool has won a total of 18 Premier League titles. The last time they got a taste of it was back in the 1989-90 season. Between the seasons of 1981 and 1991, the Reds consistently ranked either 2nd or emerged as the League champions, with 6 titles within that time frame. Since 1990, it has been 29 years since the iconic English club last touched the trophy.

Last year was extraordinary in terms of Liverpool's performance. They finished runners up in the EPL and claimed the UEFA Champions League trophy by beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the finals. It's been a magical 2-year run for the Reds. This year, they are eyeing a prolific Premier League finish.

So far, Jürgen Klopp's side has played 4 matches and won all of them with impressive margins. If they continue to show such class throughout the season, they might well end up winning the league, as per Neville's forecast.

Last Saturday (31st August), Liverpool claimed victory against Burnley by a 3-0 margin, which also allowed the Reds to maintain their 100% record this season. As we speak, Liverpool is currently on top of the Premier League chart, leading defending champions Manchester City by 2 points. Both teams haven't lost any of their games yet in this season.

Before heading towards their opening UEFA Champions League game against Napoli on September 18 for an away match, the relentless Reds would face New Castle in their next Premier League outing on September 14.

If Liverpool maintains its clean record, Klopp & co. would enter the UEFA CL with supreme confidence. The Reds are the defending champions of the coveted European club championship.

As reported by Skysports, Gary Neville expressed his amazement on the way Liverpool has started their Premier League campaign. Last year, he had also claimed that the Reds were a deserving team to win the Premier League. In the end, Klopp's men finished as the runners-up to Man City. They missed out from lifting the trophy by a narrow margin of a single point.

Neville also claimed that although Liverpool didn't start well and couldn't perform at their best during the first 20 minutes of their match against Burnley, they slowly took control of the match as soon as they scored their initial goal.

The former Red Devils legend also went on to say that Liverpool has the perfect midfield with a solid pool of experienced midfielders. They also possess an amazing defence and attack combination. Liverpool is a title-clinching team, and Neville won't be surprised if the Reds dominate the European football circuit in the upcoming months.