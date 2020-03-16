Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admitted that he will be "gutted" for the club's supporters if they can't witness their club winning its first league title in thirty years.

His statement came in because the league has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, "If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren't there, I'd be gutted for them. Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow—no one wants to play games without the fans. Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely."

The Reds need to win only two more games to officially end three decades of Premier League title drought. Their victory seems inevitable. However, there are doubts regarding when the Reds will be finally crowned champions, since football in the UK has been postponed until April 3 at least.

Keeping the current level of panic worldwide in mind, the shutdown is likely to last longer than a few weeks, as a result of which, it's still unsure when the Premier League would come to an end this season.

Despite all obstructions, even if the 2019-20 Premier League season resumes, matches would possibly be played behind closed doors. This means Liverpool might be crowned champions without any supporters present in the stands.

Van Dijk admitted that he would feel disappointed if that happens. In recent weeks, the Reds' otherwise remarkable campaign hit some speed bumps.

At the end of February, Jurgen Klopp's men lost their first league match of this season against Watford. The defeat unsurprisingly hit Liverpool's morale. It also destroyed their hopes of matching Arsenal's 2003-04 unbeaten season.

Expectations were high on Liverpool, given their dominating season until January, since winning that historic semi-final at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League last season. This year, the Reds are out of the European title run after losing both legs of their last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool's season could have been exceptional but now they have to stay content with just good.