It's not even a week since Thiago Alcântara donned the Liverpool jersey, and he has already started making headlines. This has been one of the rare occasions that the Reds have signed a ready-made world-class player.

Earlier this month, Liverpool signed the Spanish midfielder from Bayern Munich for an initial fee of £20 million.

The 29-year-old midfielder has shown some amazing skills during his first outing for Liverpool against Chelsea over the weekend. Thiago was brought to the field at half-time. On his debut for the Reds, he helped his team win 2-0, courtesy of Sadio Mane's brace.

This is where Liverpool's new signing's contributions can be felt. Thiago successfully played 75 passes during the game. Such a number is not only the most by any player in the history of Premier League who played a maximum of 45 minutes, but also more than any Chelsea player managed during the entire match.

Since the phenomenal game against the Blues, Thiago has become the talk of the town. Meanwhile, in an interview, the 29-year old revealed something interesting about former Liverpool star, Fernando Torres.

According to Give Me Sport, he said, "Fernando Torres told me not to touch the 'This is Anfield' sign until I win some trophies at the club, so I will respect that. As I heard once from Torres, this remains heavily the place we passed by for a couple of years, four more years. And to touch this symbol we have to deserve it and to win all the trophies we can and so that's why today I will not [touch the sign]. I will respect this tradition."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had implemented this particular tradition when he first took charge of the club.

The restriction was short-lived though, as Klopp's boys ended up winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League last season. As a result of these heavyweight triumphs, the current Liverpool squad members are free to touch the sign these days.

Interestingly, Torres himself never won a trophy with the Reds. As a result, he could never touch the sign. It seems Thiago would be eager to touch it, and for that, he would be desperate to help his side defend their Premier League title this season.