Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation linking Roberto Firmino with a move away from Liverpool Football Club this summer. The German coach has made it clear that the Brazilian is an integral part of the Reds' squad going into the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Brazil international was not a regular starter for Liverpool last season with Diogo Jota ahead of him in the pecking order. The arrival of Darwin Nunez has raised further doubts about Firmino's chances of regular game time this season.

Juventus are on the hunt for a new forward following the departure of Alvaro Morata. The Serie A giants see Firmino as the perfect addition to their forward line already comprising Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria.

Massimiliano Allegri wants to bring the former Hoffenheim forward to Turin, with the club reportedly submitting an initial bid of £19 million. Juventus are hoping their bid will be accepted, especially since Firmino has just one year remaining on his current deal with no new deal in sight at the moment.

However, Klopp was in no mood to discuss any potential departure for the Brazilian attacker. The German coach, who was speaking ahead of Liverpool's Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Saturday called Firmino the "heart and soul" of his team.

"Bobby is crucial for us," Klopp said in a pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "Bobby is the heart and soul of this team. The way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby."

"That's why I am really happy that he could train the majority of the time here in the pre-season so far. Everything looks really good, so I am absolutely fine. For me there is no doubt about his quality. All the rest we will see how it goes, for me he is essential for us."

Firmino, meanwhile, had indicated earlier in the year that he had no intention of leaving Liverpool this summer. The Brazilian stated that he was happy to remain at Anfield where he has enjoyed Premier League and Champions League successes in recent seasons.

"I want to stay," Firmino said. "I'm very happy here. I'm grateful to God to be here playing at a great club with great players, winning titles, and my wish is to stay."